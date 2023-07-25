How Europe is battling tech giants over privacy





Meta, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, launched its latest social network, Threads, earlier this month. Much has been said about the emergence of this new Twitter rival, including user experience, target his users, and the bitter rivalry between founder Mark Zuckerberg and Elon his mask. Even more is said about the speed at which 100 million users sign up for the platform, surpassing the speed of ChatGPT and TikTok, as if it were a relevant metric, without considering that comparing the adoption of different internet platforms such as Facebook, TikTok and ChatGPT is completely pointless.

The discourse around this subject is global, but the truth is far from it. Threads didn’t launch in the 27 European Union countries with a total of 500 million inhabitants.

1 View gallery

figure

(Credit: Jonathan Popper)

Mehta acted deliberately, putting itself on a clear collision course with the European Union, hoping that the European Union would pull out first. Meta officially explained that they are not currently launching Threads, citing “regulatory uncertainty”. This is a misleading statement, as there is no lack of certainty. They just don’t like it. Meta will not release this application due to the way the application was built, which involves extensive data sharing between Threads and other applications, and the amount and quality of personal data it collects. As such, it is subject to the European Union’s Privacy Law (GDPR) and Digital Competition Law (DMA).

These regulations require technology companies to obtain explicit consent from users for data collection and impose restrictions on companies sharing and aggregating data across platforms. One of the restrictions forced Facebook to disconnect his virtual reality goggles from logging in through Facebook itself in May 2022.

Apps that threaten privacy

Meta is not the first company to withhold service in recent months in the European Union. Google has announced that it will have to “delay” the deployment of ChatGPT competitor Bard due to possible violations of European privacy regulations. Claude.AI, a chatbot from artificial intelligence company Anthropic, faced the same problem and was never released. Meanwhile, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warned that the company could pull out of the EU over similar concerns as Italian regulators block use of the product. All of these companies share a similar message to European citizens. In other words, they want to launch their own products, but unfortunately, European digital regulatory powers pose significant risks. In other words, complain to politicians about it.

The tactic of withholding services without complying with the rules aims to convey to the European Union that strategies to control, regulate and protect its citizens from the challenges and dangers of the digital age come at a price. But the European Union has not yet yielded. “The fact that Threads is still not available to European Union nationals shows that European Union regulations are working…We want Meta to make sure all rules are followed before making it available to European Union nationals,” said Danish MP Christel Shardemose, who led the DMA bill. As tech companies play their “strategy game,” one central question arises. It’s all about who loses more. Is it the citizens of Europe who are denied access, or the rest of the population who do not have appropriate regulations for the digital realm?

Big Tech Companies Exploit Loopholes

The new app Threads is a “privacy nightmare” that collects a wide range of data including health and financial information, browsing history, locations, purchases, contacts, search history and more. Chatbots Bard, Claude, and ChatGPT not only trim personal data and personal information without user consent, but also exploit unauthorized users to access copyrighted content to develop and profit from their products.

On the other hand, some argue that these regulations are meaningless in this day and age, and that efforts to slow or limit innovation in the name of protecting rights such as privacy and intellectual property are worthless. As proof, the European Union is far from at the forefront of artificial intelligence. Clear but unresolved tensions – which should be prioritized in regulation – competition or privacy? Corporate or individual?

Since the 1990s, one working premise has long been: avoid regulation as much as possible so that tech companies can move and innovate quickly. Within this framework, some giants emerged without much attention to how they store their power. For example, Google has evolved from a search engine giant to a leading smartphone interface (Android) developer, a leading cloud service provider, owner of the world’s largest video platform (YouTube), and a thriving consumer sector (advertising, shopping, airline tickets, hotels). Facebook invested far less in innovation, quickly buying or copying smaller competitors and becoming the world’s largest social networking conglomerate, owning Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and now Threads. Amazon has transformed from a platform for sellers to sellers themselves, to manufacturers, to global logistics managers, to leading cloud service providers, to filmmakers.

Between these companies, shielded from liability for content published or sold on their own, they are free to buy and copy competitors, in some cases subvert services, sell data to the highest bidders, and advertise their services in distorted ways on dominant marketplace platforms.

Companies losing out to regulators

Abuse of this position has created the realization that search engines, social networks and cloud service providers act as “gatekeepers”, controlling access to digital services and therefore have a special responsibility. In Europe, as mentioned above, we have pioneered privacy protection regulations, digital market law and the world’s only law on artificial intelligence. All of these tried to set standards for countries around the world.

This aggressive approach has put tech companies in a head-on clash with regulators. Over the past two years, both Google and Facebook have threatened countries such as Australia, France, Canada, Germany, Spain and the UK that they will shut down their products if they continue to impose restrictions. But so far, tech companies have all lost. Altman explains that he is in no rush to leave the coalition so soon, Google is expected to launch Bard later as per regulations, and Meta is expected to launch Threads as well.

The conclusion is clear and leaves no room for error. The world needs far fewer chatbots and social networks than chatbots and social networks need the world, its data and the profits generated from it. Without the world, they have no purpose. Fighting these corporations is good for the public and creates a healthier equation of more rights for individuals and more restrictions for corporations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.calcalistech.com/ctechnews/article/hjj8dxh53 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos