Microsoft’s Bing Chat comes to Chrome and Safari in tests with ‘some users’





Microsoft’s AI chatbot, Bing Chat, is now compatible with non-Microsoft browsers, the company confirmed today, following various reports that the AI ​​chatbot was also found in other browsers, including Google Chrome and Apple’s Safari. The expansion will make AI chatbots similar to Microsoft’s ChatGPT available to a wider audience, previously only available to consumers within his Microsoft products such as the Bing mobile app and the Microsoft Edge browser.

The company confirmed to TechCrunch that Bing Chat is expanding to other browsers, though this has not yet been officially announced.

“As part of testing on other browsers, we are flying access to Bing Chat in Safari and Chrome to select users,” Caitlin Roulston, director of communications at Microsoft, said in an emailed statement. “We are excited to expand access to even more users once standard testing procedures are complete.”

According to those who accessed the Bing AI chatbot on Windows, a popup appeared on their Windows 10 or 11 taskbar offering an opportunity to try Bing AI in Chrome. Otherwise, users can try out the experience by visiting Bing.com from their preferred browser and clicking the “chat” icon. However, in our own testing, we were able to access Bing Chat in Chrome, but not Safari at this time. It may be because we are not among the “selected users” that we were gaining access to during testing.

Bing Chat’s ChatGPT-like experience is powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 model, but some people report that testing the AI ​​chatbot on other browsers has more limitations than the original version. For example, the blog Windowslatest.com, which first discovered the extension, pointed out that Bing Chat in Chrome only supports 5 messages per conversation (30 available in Microsoft Edge). According to the site, the number of characters was also limited to 2,000 characters instead of the 3,000 characters supported by Edge.

When Microsoft asked for more information, Microsoft declined to confirm these details or share further information about the differences between different versions of Bing Chat. The company also declined to say when it would start expanding to other browsers, what platforms it supports, or whether the testing would include users in global markets. It looks like it will be discovered in the next few days.

In addition to adding support for Chrome and Safari, Bing Chat appears to be testing a native dark theme as well, which is also not widely available yet.

Since its launch earlier this year, Bing Chat has been making inroads into other Microsoft products. Within weeks, the new Bing was not only integrated with Skype, but also came to the Bing mobile apps for iOS, Android and desktop, as well as the Edge browser. This month, Microsoft announced that Bing Chat is coming to enterprises with a version that includes business-focused data privacy and governance controls. Alongside this announcement, Microsoft noted that Visual Search will also be rolled out to allow chatbots to respond to questions about uploaded images.

