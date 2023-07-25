Privilege: Indian director of Google News fired after 13 years





After nearly 13 years at Google, the director of news ecosystem development was recently laid off. London-based Indian-born news executive Madhav Chinappa shared an update on his own work on LinkedIn, expressing his delight at some of the achievements at the search engine giant.

Madhav Chinappa added that he is currently on a gardening vacation.

He added that he is currently on a gardening leave and has plenty of time to think about his career and life plans.

Gardening leave is a period during which an employee is not required to attend work, but is paid full salary.

In the post, he recalled several projects he led at Google, including the Digital News Initiative to build innovation in journalism and the Journalism Emergency Relief Fund, which provided critical support when the industry was in crisis.

He added that he is in a privileged position to be given time to consider his next steps, and that he plans to return to India in September. He took August off, spent September taking care of his mother in India, and only started thinking about his job in October with the aim of doing more in 2024, he wrote.

Prior to joining Google News as Head of Strategic Partnerships in 2010, he spent nine years at the BBC. Chinnappa also holds a BA (Hons) in Economics and Policy Studies from Rice University, Texas.

The internet giant announced mass layoffs of 12,000 employees in January this year. CEO Sundar Pichai believed the massive layoffs were due to economic conditions and necessary for the long-term health of the 25-year-old company. Mr. Pichai also took full responsibility for the decisions that led to this action.

