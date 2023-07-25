BIRD Foundation Invests $8 Million in Nine New Technology Projects in Israel and the United States





The Israel-US Bilateral Industrial Research and Development Foundation (BIRD) has approved $8 million in funding for nine innovative projects between US and Israeli companies in various technology fields.

Total investment in these projects, including private sector funding, amounts to $23 million. Approved projects cover areas such as agrotech, biotech, electronics, food tech, medical devices and quantum technology.

The companies and their partners are listed below.

Agado Live and Adventist HealthCare: developing an end-to-end telerehabilitation platform for neurological disorders. Agromentum (Fieldin) and Manulife Investment Management Agriculture Services Inc.: Creating hardware and software platforms that transform tractors into self-driving vehicles for orchard operations. AlvaLinks and Cobalt Digital: Developing video network intelligence and observability platforms for broadcast and media companies. ContainerEyes and NTELX: Analytics services that revolutionize food safety in transit with real-time tracking and risk. GeneYX and Ocean Genomics: Pioneering software methods to improve disease diagnosis and identify drug targets. NeuroTrigger and Rand Eye Institute: Developing a clinically validated “eyelid pacemaker” for patients with facial paralysis. Oshi and The Better Meat Co.: Creating an allergen-free, mycelium-based, whole-cut salmon analogue for the alternative protein industry. Quantum Machines and QuEra Computing Inc.: Photonics powering quantum computing devices control units and photonic integrated circuits. TreeScope and Toro Company: Revolutionizing irrigation management with cost-effective precision based on direct plant sensing technology.

These nine projects are further milestones in BIRD’s extensive history of promoting collaboration. Through its 46-year existence, the foundation has greenlit more than 1,000 of his projects, resulting in total investment exceeding his $390 million. These joint efforts have significantly contributed to over $10 billion in direct and indirect revenue generation.

hi-tech computer equipment. (Credit: PXFUEL) Diverse Fields

Jaron Rotan, newly appointed Executive Director of the BIRD Foundation, expressed pride at the record number of submissions received during this funding cycle.

“As the new Executive Director of the BIRD Foundation, it was important to me to keep the Fund’s investments at the forefront of technological development,” he said. “We are proud of the diverse and high-quality companies we are working with to develop creative solutions for the technologies of the future, and wish them every success in their efforts to bring new and innovative products to market.”

Dr. Amiram Appelbaum, Chairman of the Israel Innovation Agency and Co-Chair of the BIRD Board, commended the diverse sectors represented by the selected companies.

“From agritech to food tech, life sciences, logistics, video processing and quantum computing, these projects demonstrate immense potential for innovation and collaboration across multiple industries,” he said, emphasizing that the sectors they represent “align with technological areas of strategic importance to both countries in addressing the current and future challenges facing humanity.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/business-and-innovation/article-752411 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos