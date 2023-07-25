Google Chrome: Microsoft tests Bing’s AI chatbot on Google Chrome and Safari





Tech giant Microsoft is testing Bing’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot in Google Chrome and Safari.

“As part of testing on other browsers, we are bypassing access to Bing Chat in Safari and Chrome for user-selective purposes,” Caitlin Roulston, director of communications at Microsoft, said in a statement to The Verge.

“Once standard testing procedures are complete, we’re excited to expand access to even more users.” There seem to be some limitations with using Bing Chat in Chrome and Safari.

For example, when using Bing Chat on Edge, the company offers a prompt input limit of 4,000 words, but users can only enter 2,000 words of prompts.

Chatbot-user communication also resumes after 5 turns instead of 30. Find stories that interest you. Along with its broader rollout to other browsers, Microsoft has also introduced a dark option for Bing Chat. A user selects the hamburger menu in the top right corner of Bing Chat and clicks[外観 – ダーク]or[システムのデフォルト]You can access Dark Mode by selecting

Chatbots were previously only accessible through Edge, according to reports, which was very inconvenient if users wanted to use the tool in other browsers.

Last week, the tech giant announced it would be rolling out multimodal capabilities via visual search in Bing Chat.

The Visual Search feature leverages OpenAI’s GPT-4 model, allowing users to upload images and search the web for relevant content.

Meanwhile, the company last month launched a “Voice Chat” feature for Bing Chat on desktop, allowing users to talk to an AI chatbot by clicking the microphone icon in the Bing Chat box.

The voice chat feature currently supports five languages: English, Japanese, French, German, and Mandarin Chinese, with more languages ​​to be added soon.

