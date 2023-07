Google’s Indian news director fired for 13 years ‘in the end…’

In the post, he reminisced about the various projects he led at Google.

Google recently fired its director of news ecosystem development after 13 years at the company. Madhav Chinappa, a press executive from India based in London, announced the update on LinkedIn, expressing pride in what he’s accomplished during his nearly 13 years at Google. Notably, he joined Google in 2010 as Head of Strategic Partnerships for his Google News.

In a heartfelt post, he recalled various projects he led at Google, including the Digital News Initiative and the Journalism Emergency Relief Fund.

“I am leaving Google as part of #googlelayoffs. I am currently on a gardening leave and have too much time to ponder about work, career, life, etc. All in all, I am proud of what I have achieved in almost 13 years at Google,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

In particular, “gardening leave” is a period during which employees are not obliged to come to work but are paid full salary, allowing them to think about their next career.

“I am in a privileged position to have time to think about my next move,” H said.

“I am in a privileged position to be given time to figure it out. In the short term, I have pressing family issues that need more attention, so in the spirit of the Zen proverb ‘a teacup must be empty before it is full,’ I plan to take August off, spend September caring for my mother in India, and only start thinking about work in October with the aim of doing more in 2024,” he added.

Here is the full post:

According to his LinkedIn profile, Chinnappa holds a BA in Economics and Policy Studies from Rice University and was educated at Jakarta International School. Before he joined Google, he worked for the BBC, United Business Media (UBM) and APTN (APTN). He has 29 years of professional experience.

About 12,000 people around the world were affected by the mass layoffs Google announced in January. In a memo, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai told employees the company was reviewing its products, people and priorities, leading to job cuts across geographies and technologies. He said the downturn was necessary for the company’s long-term health because of the economic downturn.

“The fact that these changes affect the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me and I take full responsibility for the decisions that have brought us here,” Pichai said, adding that the layoffs were made after careful consideration.

