How The Royal Shakespeare Company Is Using 5G For Immersive Theater

William Shakespeare has been a catalyst for innovation for over 400 years. The English playwright has invented new words, phrases and tropes throughout his life, and his plots have inspired other artists to conceive their own masterpieces that push boundaries. His directing of his work allows the creators to test what is possible, often to amazing effect.

“His stories have always worked on new platforms,” ​​Sarah Ellis, director of digital development at the Royal Shakespeare Company, told Insider, explaining that Shakespeare’s works have “a resilience that allows them to adapt to disparate contexts and enable artists to continually discover.”

The Royal Shakespeare Company is a theater company based in Stratford-upon-Avon, England, the birthplace of Shakespeare. Although the company is in a notable location, Ellis and his colleagues are pursuing a future where live theater takes place without the physical constraints of location. And the way to do that, she said, is through technology.

“Today we are more than just a stage at Stratford-upon-Avon,” said Ellis. “We are a multi-platform organization and our storytelling reflects that.”

Using 5G to Deliver New Shakespeare Experiences

In that capacity, Ellis considers how cutting-edge technology can expand the possibilities of theater, advance the visions of artists, and attract new audiences.

One of the innovations that caught her attention is the fifth generation of wireless network technology, commonly known as 5G. This cellular standard allows for higher bandwidth and faster data transfer than its predecessor. The wireless provider says 5G could be up to 200 times faster than her 4G network in ideal conditions.

The Royal Shakespeare Company is at the beginning of its 5G journey. In 2022, Ellis and his colleagues collaborated with Swedish telecommunications company Ericsson to conduct experiments in its 5G lab.

The two companies discussed key scenarios in which they believe 5G can expand theaters. For example, he explored how 5G could help him deliver his performances in real-time across multiple digital platforms and reach audiences with their own 5G-enabled devices. The 5G Lab’s experience has also spawned another use for the technology, which collaborators realized could connect audiences within the theater space itself.

“If you have a group of people, you can also connect them individually through the 5G infrastructure,” says Ellis. “It’s an interesting idea for us. How can we make theater a more collective experience?”

These experiments have already made Ellis aware of the technology’s potential, which he spoke about in 2019, and convinced him that 5G could be a useful tool in the company’s theater production toolkit.

“5G is characterized by heavy pipelines that can run large amounts of data very effectively locally,” Ellis said. “Real-time technology, latency, and the promise that data flows really robustly are very important to what we want to do.”

The Royal Shakespeare Company has yet to use 5G in production, but Ellis said implementation is in the “very near future”. 5G coverage is needed to unlock its artistic potential. In other words, real-time plays are delivered to your mobile phone the moment they are staged. For this goal he needs 5G. Because “when the data breaks down, the connection between the artist and the audience is broken,” she said.

The Royal Shakespeare Company has a long history of innovation in technology.

This renowned theater company understands the possibilities of technology from past experiments. Its digital arm supports research and development. Its first large-scale technology project, MidSummer Night’s Dreaming, an online play and world-building experience in a variety of formats, was released in 2013.

In 2016, the Royal Shakespeare Company incorporated digital avatars into the real-time performance of Shakespeare’s final play, The Tempest. The actor who played the sprite Ariel in the film wore a motion capture suit covered with sensors that collect movement and facial data. This notified the movement of the avatar projected in the theater.

In 2021, the Royal Shakespeare Company will once again take up the subject matter of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, creating an online performance called “Dream” that can be accessed by audiences on computers, mobile phones and tablets. During this live, immersive experience, viewers encountered avatars of the play’s fantasy characters in a virtual forest. These are also based on data captured by an actor in his motion capture his suit.

Actors from the Royal Shakespeare Company appear in ‘Dream’.Stuart Martin/Royal Shakespeare Company

Ellis believes that 5G’s capabilities will advance initiatives already in motion and “enable these stories to grow in the online space.”

“I’m not running out of ideas or running out of content I want to create,” she says. “However, we recognize the fact that we need a resilient and robust infrastructure to realize our innovative artistic vision and ambitions.”

