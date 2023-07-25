Mattel Adventure Park Opens as Part of Glendale’s VAI Resort





Mattel Adventure Park in Arizona to open in 2024

While movie buffs see Barbie dolls in Glendale’s Westgate Entertainment District, there’s construction going on nearby at the VAI Resort, home to the world’s first Mattel Adventure Park. FOX 10’s Marissa Sarbach details upcoming resorts.

Glendale, Arizona – Construction of the VAI Resort in Glendale is well underway and the project is growing.

The 60-acre site will include the world’s first Mattel Adventure Park. Glendale city officials said the program is focused on creating a whole new genre of resorts for young people and families.

“The adventure part is a Barbie doll, a Barbie doll, [Thomas & Friends]Masters of the Universe and Hot Wheels,” said City of Glendale Manager Kevin Phelps. “We can really leverage these four brands to engage the next generation and future kids and potential customers and give them the opportunity to showcase what they love to do.”

The VAI Resort site is already near Glendale’s entertainment district, which is home to the State Farm Stadium, Tanger Outlets and the Westgate Entertainment District. When the resort itself opens, it will be the largest resort of its kind in Arizona, with its own concert venue, six-acre pool and man-made beach.

“I’m really excited, actually. I think it would be really cool to be able to do something like this here in Arizona,” said Marianna Carrizoza.

“I have lived here for almost 25 years and am excited about the new Mattel Adventure Park,” said Ron Rockwell. “I can’t wait until it opens. I think it will bring a new level of entertainment to the area.”

The economic impact was initially projected as a project consisting of a 600-room hotel, but has expanded to approximately 1,100 rooms. With the addition of conference facilities, the scale of the adventure park has also been scaled up.

“The historical economic impact was about $13 million in new tax revenue for the city of Glendale a year, and that number is going to be much higher,” Phelps said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox2detroit.com/news/mattel-adventure-park-to-open-as-part-of-vai-resort-in-glendale The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos