Share files between Android and Windows with Google’s new AirDrop clone





Sharing files has never been easier, especially on Android and Windows.

Google has launched the Nearby Share app for Windows, which has been in beta since March. This new tool will allow him to easily send and receive files such as photos, videos, and music documents between his Android device and his nearby Windows computer.

According to Google, 1.7 million people downloaded the application during the Nearby Share beta program and sent over 50 million files between Android and Windows devices.

Nearby Share is far from the first file sharing feature between Android and Windows. This is not the only file transfer tool currently offered by Google. You can also transfer files via Google accounts such as Drive and Photos, or via USB.

However, it is easy to use. Nearby Share doesn’t require a cable or upload files to an existing account. Instead, much like Apple’s AirDrop feature, you can quickly send files from your Android phone to your Windows computer as long as the two devices are nearby and connected. Less complex to use than other existing file transfer methods.

If you’re interested in sharing files between devices, check out how Nearby Share works.

How to use Nearby Share on Windows and Android

On your Windows computer, go to the Nearby Share website and click Get Started to download the tool. Install the Nearby Share application, allow access to your computer, and wait for it to launch.

The entire download and installation process takes less than a minute.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Once Nearby Share is up and ready, you can sign in with your Google account or use it without one. Signing into your account allows you to customize certain settings that cannot be performed without an account associated with Nearby Share.

The next page shows some settings to customize before continuing, such as the name of the device (which can be changed) and who the device is exposed to. Computers are not visible by default, but[誰も表示しない]you can choose to make the device visible to Everyone, Contacts, or Devices.

You can rename your computer like this: [your name]Mr. Windows PC.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Now that your device is visible, you can send files from Android to Windows.

In this example, we will share a video from a Galaxy S23 Ultra to a Dell G7. To share a video, go to the Photos app on your Android phone and tap[共有]press the button,[ニアバイシェア]to find your computer and send the video. The process is pretty much the same no matter what files you share.[共有]then tap[近くの共有]Find the option and send it to your computer.

Share videos, photos, documents, audio files, and more.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Then you have to accept the file on your computer. Once complete, it will download to your computer. You can access your files directly from Nearby Share or from your Downloads folder (the default save location).

You must accept the file before you can download it to your computer.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

If you want to share a file from your Windows computer to your Android device, just drag and drop the file into Nearby Share, find your device, and send it.

