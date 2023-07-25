Bartek Focuses on Greater Functionality and Improved Taste Profiles with Technology that Delivers Rounder Flavors





July 25, 2023 — Bartec Ingligent showcased its Uplift Taste Modification technology at the IFT FIRST trade show in Chicago last week. Our latest innovations are designed to improve acidity profiles, manage acidity levels and improve formulation capabilities in gummies and soft drinks.

Food Ingredients First spoke with Mohammad Emami, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Bartek. He believes functional constraints have historically prevented brands from expanding their product lines.

“With Uplift, we take the taste experience to a new level, empowering brands to design products with impactful and unique sensory profiles.”

Beverage Experience Especially when it comes to beverages, Bartek ingredients are said to enhance the flavor experience.

“These technologies are buffer-based and have functional properties that control the pH of the confectionery while also contributing to the flavor,” explains Emami.

According to Bartek, the technology makes the beverage’s flavor “brighter” and sourness “pop.”

Uplift “smoothes” some of the unpleasant notes that active ingredients can cause in supplement gummies Looking Beyond Citric Acid The prevalence of citric acid and sodium citrate in the food industry has led Bartek to look beyond these buffers.

Emami urges formulators to “consider other evaluations and buffer systems,” such as sodium or potassium malate. Sodium malate is the sodium salt of malic acid (E296), a natural acid found in fruits and used, for example, as a buffering agent and flavoring agent in soft drinks and confectionery.

“We are going to bring more premium products to market,” he says. “Consumers are moving away from simple flavors and are increasingly demanding more complexity. And this is what our solutions offer the industry. Cost is not everything, but it certainly is a factor.”

As to how the prices of these products compare to citric acid, Emami adds: “Prices vary by quantity, but I would say they are comparable.”

No unpleasant aftertaste Ingredients are designed to “enhance” existing flavors in beverages and confectionery.

Creates a “juicy and authentic” fruit flavor profile while controlling acidity onset, aftertaste and peaks.

“Natural and artificial sweeteners can leave an aftertaste. Our system is able to balance the aftertaste of sourness with the sweetness to make the aftertaste less noticeable,” continues Emami. These are helping formulators develop “more balanced flavor” products, he notes.

Bartek and Victus Ars, an educational platform for boutique food development labs and food formulators, have partnered to unlock the full potential of Uplift.

According to Michelle Frame, president of Victus Ars and the Institute of Confectionery Excellence, Uplift “smoothes” some of the discomfort caused by the active ingredients found in the supplement’s gummies.

At IFT FIRST, Bartek also showcased Pecmate Pectin Enhancer, an ingredient that simplifies the formulation and manufacture of pectin-based gummy products, and EasyAcid Malic Solution, a liquid malic acid ingredient.

Additional reporting by Missy Green by Insha Naureen

