



This summer, FIU will celebrate the achievements of nearly 4,700 students with eight graduation ceremonies from July 30th to August 2nd. Among our alumni are outstanding students who are changing the future through groundbreaking innovations, research and initiatives.

They include a chemist who helped develop a portable and fast DNA analysis method, a student who founded an organization to educate students on the burgeoning blockchain technology, a physiotherapist whose 3D printing innovations are helping people with disabilities acquire computer skills, and an epidemiologist who is working to curb tobacco use in developing countries. These students will be recognized as true winning graduates during the ceremony.

“We are proud of the achievements of all our graduates,” said FIU President Kenneth A. Jessel. “They are forward-thinking, innovative and unstoppable.”

Real Triumphs alumni include:

Nicole Fernandez Tejero, 28, is a pioneer in forensic DNA analysis. Her lifelong interest in this field began when she found her DVD of the TV show “CSI” in her mother’s car at the age of nine. Before enrolling in her FIU, she pursued her own passion and in 2017 she participated in the National Science Foundation’s Undergraduate Research Experience Program conducted in her McCord lab with FIU Chemistry Professor Bruce. While pursuing her PhD at her FIU, she was part of a team developing a microwave-based extraction process for forensic biosamples to improve profile recovery from trace DNA in forensic samples. Fernandez Tejero is currently completing an internship at the Department of Homeland Security, helping track bacterial contamination in produce. In the future, she hopes to become director of a forensic center in her native Puerto Rico. Fernandez Tejero plans to complete her PhD. Giuliana Echabarría, 21, who gave her chemistry class at 10 am on Monday, July 31, founded FIU’s first blockchain student organization (Blockchain at FIU), dedicated to students interested in promoting blockchain technology and blockchain education and innovation. With Miami becoming a tech hub, Echabarría has established a voice within the tech community, spearheading the inaugural Women’s Technology Conference (WITCON) in spring 2023. Echavarria also spoke at a panel on the Solution Impact Project during Miami NFT Week. After her graduation, she plans to start her own technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology for mental health counseling. Gabriel Ortiz, 25, who graduated from Echabarría with a bachelor’s degree in Public Relations, Advertising and Applied Communication Monday, July 31 at 3pm, is committed to making the world a more inclusive place in the field of computing. With the help of freelance engineers, accessibility experts, architects, project managers, and some encouragement from professors and access to his 3D printing machine, Ortiz created the Below Elbow (BTE) mouse. This is his joystick, a hybrid mouse and game, used by people with BTE limb differences and other musculoskeletal disorders to practice control and hand coordination. His 3D printed products he developed help people who can’t have a traditional controller or use a mouse. Ortiz has introduced BTE his mice to other nonprofits and physical therapy groups, and has designed many more of his 3D products. After graduation, he hopes to make a greater impact through product development and management. Ortiz will be awarded her physical therapist degree on Tuesday, August 1 at 10 am. As a clinical nutritionist in a hospital in Lebanon, 35-year-old Rime Jebaye has seen first-hand the adverse effects of tobacco products on patients. Jebhai left her home country in search of a research position that would help improve health in developing countries where smoking is prevalent. While conducting research in the FIU’s Smoking Clinical Research Lab, Mr. Jebhai pioneered the use of innovative statistical methods to enable policy makers to make informed decisions regarding the implementation of effective and appropriate health warning labels to prevent tobacco use. After graduation, Jeby will join Boston University as a postdoctoral fellow, where he will work on developing pictorial health warnings about cigar smoking. Jebhai plans to complete his doctorate. Doctor of Epidemiology Tuesday, August 1 at 10:00 a.m. All graduations will be held at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center at FIU’s West Miami-Dade Campus at 11200 SW 8th St., Miami, 33199.

