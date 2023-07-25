Metathreads get chronological feeds of people you follow





In this photo illustration, the Threads logo by META is displayed on a smartphone against the background of the Twitter logo. Threads is a new social network of Meta Platforms launched on July 5, 2023.

Omar Marquez | Null Photo | Getty Images

Meta’s new text-based social media app Threads released a new much-requested “Following” tab on Tuesday.

A new tab allows users to see a chronological series of posts from users they follow instead of the inconsistent, algorithmically curated content that appears in the “For you” feed. Since Threads first launched earlier this month, many users have asked Meta execs like CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram head Adam Mosseri for the feature.

“Ask for it and you’ll get it,” Zuckerberg wrote in a post on Tuesday.

arrow pointing out of zoom in icon

Threads on Meta now have a chronological follow feed

Meta said Tuesday that the Threads update will allow users to sort their “Activity” feed by following, quoting, and reposting, view posts they’ve liked in their settings, and translate specific posts that appear in another language.

Many users were quick to point out that the “For you” and “Following” tabs resemble Twitter’s existing layout, but have been rebranded to “X” as part of the latest changes to the platform since Elon Musk acquired Twitter late last year.

But the comparison doesn’t end there. Threads looks and feels remarkably similar to Twitter, as many of Twitter’s core icons, character limits, and other features are replicated on the platform. Threads has been touted by Meta execs like Mosseri as a more forward-looking “public space” for communities that “haven’t really embraced Twitter.”

The thread first started on July 5, when a series of outages and controversial rate limiting policies were affecting Twitter users. The platform’s user base quickly grew to 100 million, but his involvement with the app has since dwindled.

Meta said Tuesday that it is working to bring new features to Threads as soon as possible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/07/25/meta-threads-gets-chronological-feed-for-people-you-follow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

