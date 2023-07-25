Google’s Android 14 hints it will bring SMS support over satellite connections like iPhone





Google unveiled its Android 13 OS last year and plans to introduce its next Android version, Android 14, later this year. While Android 14 is still in its beta stage, the features and improvements that will be included in the next version of Google’s mobile operating system are already rolling out to the internet. Android 14 has been hinted at offering satellite connectivity support to smartphones, which will allow users to send emergency message alerts without using their phone or his WiFi coverage. This feature was also introduced by Apple in last year’s iPhone 14 series.

In a recent tweet, TeamPixel (Twitter @GooglePixelFC) shared that the upcoming Android 14 will bring satellite connectivity support for SMS and other features to supported phones with the required hardware. It is also said that users of Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones are likely to get the feature first. Satellite-based communication requires hardware support, so the availability of this feature on other Android smartphones varies by manufacturer.

If this feature is supported, smartphone users can send SMS over satellite connections even in remote areas where cellular networks or WiFi are not accessible.

Apple introduced an Emergency SoS feature via satellite last year with the launch of the iPhone 14 series. However, this feature was only available in the US and Canada at launch. It has since expanded to many countries including the UK, France, Germany, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Portugal. This feature allows users to not only communicate with emergency services, but also find their location using the Find My app and share it with friends and family.

Meanwhile, Google released the Android 14 Beta 4 update to eligible Pixel users earlier this month. The latest Android 14 beta is said to be suitable for testing and general use. It is said to bring several fixes and system performance improvements. Android 14 Beta 4 is also available for Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 succeed the Phone 1, or will the two coexist? Check out Orbital’s latest episode, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss the company’s latest handset launches and more. Orbital is available wherever podcasts are available, including Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music. Affiliate links may be automatically generated. For more information, please see our Ethics Statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gadgets360.com/mobiles/news/google-android-14-update-satellite-connectivity-for-sms-pixel-galaxy-phones-4239313 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos