FAU Tech Runway Announces 12th Venture Class





FAU Tech Runway recently accepted 16 companies to participate in the 12th batch of the Venture Program.

The Venture Program offers South Florida’s most promising start-ups and talented entrepreneurs the opportunity to participate in a year-long program that provides resources from FAU’s innovation and business development pipeline, entrepreneurship mentoring, structured team-based mentoring, networking, marketing and fundraising assistance, coworking spaces, events, intern support, and other key programs.

Companies accepted into the Venture Program must strategically align with FAU’s research focus areas, including drone technology. educational technology. Environmental Science; Marine Science. marine engineering. Neuroscience; Healthy Aging. big data analytics. artificial intelligence; machine learning. Cybersecurity; sensing; and smart systems.

The 16 companies in Venture Class 12 are as follows.

Clinical Fitness provides a safe environment where clients can receive guidance and education from medical professionals on the proper use of gym equipment. DashOne is a wearable technology in development that enables athletes to improve their form and performance in real time through reinforcement cues and detailed analytics. DealHero, LLC is a web platform designed to connect military personnel, veterans and first responders with the companies that support them by offering sales and discounts on products and services. Glowby Lightbulbs are patent-pending, long-life, rechargeable light bulbs that can be used where wiring is impossible or impractical. Simply place the fixture anywhere and it will glow instantly and last for years before being recharged. Housing Nonprofit is a platform that uses housing subsidies to connect renters to home purchases. The company’s technology analyzes all incentive requirements for buying a home and allows users to verify eligibility for all programs in a single form. HUMM STAFFING is an app platform that connects healthcare workers and hospital shift workers. Integral Vista Solutions is a company that provides innovative technology solutions that improve the efficiency and profitability of residential service companies. Kastaco connects talented individuals such as models, actors, narrators, singers and musicians with rare opportunities. MM COMMUNICA INC is a digital PR firm that specializes in helping small businesses and individual brands improve their online reputation and authority. Printed Patio uses concrete 3D printing to generate bespoke landscapes and architectural features. Puttrax 360 is golf’s first AR game and putting training experience, with computer vision technology automatically tracking and scoring every putt. RideGuide is an app that provides a highly customized library of videos, searchable manuals, and how-to guides to educate drivers on the proper use and operation of vehicle features and technologies. SecureTec ID is a software mobile application that uses biometric data collected from contactless fingerprints for community and policing purposes. We also utilize a number of databases to provide identifying information and additional information to promote and encourage safety. Telly College LLC utilizes daily on-campus and off-campus events, including voting and attendance statistics, to help students make the most of their college experience. Therapy in a Click seeks to establish a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that will improve access to mental health care for high school students in Palm Beach County by offering free virtual therapy sessions with licensed mental health professionals. Wisp Energy LLC (WE) employs proprietary dual-axis wind turbines (DAWT) using advanced AI and ML to improve wind turbine performance, adding variables to wind interaction to improve efficiency and/or ROI by over 30%.

Venture Class 12 attendees join a strong community of fellow entrepreneurs, mentors, investors, instructors and top-level support professionals.

FAU Tech Runway is a public-private partnership established to incubate and accelerate early-stage technology-based companies under the jurisdiction of the FAU Research Department. Applications for the next cycle of the Venture Program will open in Fall 2023.

For more information on FAU Tech Runway, visit techrunway.fau.edu.

