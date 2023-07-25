First ‘CREtech Climate Day’ Highlighting Innovation and Sustainability in the Real Estate Industry





Critec

World Renowned Investor Chris Sucka Delivers Opening Keynote and Other Prominent Real Estate and Climate Technology Leaders to Present at CREtech Climate Day During New York City Climate Week

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 (Globe Newswire) — CREtech, the world’s leading community of professionals dedicated to innovation and sustainability in the real estate sector, today announced an overview and speakers for its CREtech Climate Day event on September 21, 2023, dedicated to decarbonizing the built world, following its flagship CREtech New York Conference and Expo (September 19-20). The event brings together industry leaders, innovators and sustainability advocates to explore the intersections of technology, venture capital, real estate, government policy and climate change.

Held at the Javits Center’s Nest Climate Campus, CREtech Climate Day will bring together more than 350 of the brightest minds in sustainability to lead the decarbonization of the real estate industry. Content sessions will bring together influencers and decision makers from government, policy, real estate, venture capital, and technology to share best practices.

Notable speakers include Chris Sacca, Managing Partner of Lowercarbon Capital; Parag Khanna, Global Bestselling Author; Jonathan Flaherty, Managing Director and Global Head of Sustainability and Building Technologies, Tishman Speyer; Susan Uthayamar, Chief Sustainability and Energy Officer, Prologis; will be

Michael Beckerman, CEO of CREtech and CREtech Climate, said, “Climate change poses unprecedented challenges for the built environment, contributing 40% of greenhouse gas emissions within real estate, so it is critical that the industry address this situation.” “By embracing innovative solutions that promote sustainability and resilience, Climate Day aims to act as a catalyst for change, foster collaboration and inspire actionable strategies to shape the future of real estate in a climate-conscious world.”

From tech start-ups building decarbonization solutions to the most active investors in ClimateTech solutions, from Fortune 500 real estate and sustainability leaders to leading real estate companies building to NetZero, CREtech Climate Day brings together the most influential group of professionals ever assembled for the only dedicated climate event for Built World during New York City Climate Week.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in thought-provoking discussions at a cocktail networking reception exclusively for CREtechs. Click here to see the near-final agenda. CREtech plans to release further updates in the coming weeks.

Our keynote expertise and visionary thinking, along with other industry leaders, will spark discussions and generate innovative ideas that will propel the industry towards adopting sustainable practices, reducing emissions and building resilient communities, Beckermann continued.

Click here to register for CREtech Climate Day and learn more.

Click here for more information on sponsorship.

About CREtech CREtech is real estate reimagined. We are the largest international community of professionals dedicated to innovation in the real estate sector. Our mission is to help the industry embrace, adopt and future-proof their business. Our streaming, live/virtual events and consulting platforms inspire the next generation of ideas, processes and people championing the world’s largest asset classes. Learn more: cretech.com

Media Enquiries: FischTank [email protected]

