AOG Energy Exhibition and Conference will be held again in 2024





The AOG Energy Exhibition and Conference is back this year, fueling the future. We will bring together the energy sector for three days of collaboration, with participants discussing the challenges and opportunities presented by the transition and working towards a decarbonized future.

Perth-based AOG Energy is set apart by strong support from governments, project operators and global industry stakeholders.

AOG Energy includes a world-class conference program. Three purpose-built theaters provide a deep dive into renewable energy sources, including wind power, carbon capture and storage, and strategic content providing insight into how the industry is advancing environmental resilience and sustainable outcomes. The keynote speech will cover the entire value chain.

Respected experts from across the global supply chain will speak at the conference. Contributors include Dr. Matthias Raab, Rebecca Tomkinson, Neil Gordon, and Orla McSharry.

This year, AOG Energy is more focused than ever on connecting people, with over 200 exhibitors participating, 30% of them from overseas. The global showcase spans smart technology, innovation, engineering solutions and more across the entire energy supply chain. AOG Energy provides valuable networking opportunities that connect both global and local markets and promote Western Australia as an attractive investment destination.

This year's Diversity and Inclusion Breakfast will focus on the theme “What is my age?” Developing a future without prejudice. Concepts of generational diversity, intergenerational cooperation, lifelong learning, career transition, mentorship and ageism. Dr. Tom Verghese will be joining D&I Breakfast as the keynote speaker.

The event will also see the return of the Subsea Welcome Drinks Reception and a series of networking events.

Commenting on AOG Energy 2024, Western Australian Premier Roger Cook said: “We look forward to welcoming more than 6,000 participants from around 40 countries to Perth for the 2024 AOG Energy Conference.”

The State Government is committed to helping foster local small business participation in major projects and creating opportunities for Western Australian energy companies to participate in global supply chains.

An engagement of this scale will position Western Australia and the country as a global leader in continued development, essential to forming the industry coalitions needed to accelerate the energy transition.

Representatives from the Federal and Western Australian Governments will be in attendance, as well as keynote speakers from AOG Energy sponsors including the Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation, Woodside and Chevron.

Register here now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.energymagazine.com.au/aog-energy-exhibition-and-conference-returns-for-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos