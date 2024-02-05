Beijing Yizhuang announces “Rocket Street” plan and 18 support measures





Carrier rocket “Lijian-1” developed by Chinese private aerospace company CAS Space

Several local governments are moving ahead with plans to develop commercial space industries. The industry is a key area of ​​international technology competition and was a topic of discussion at China's major economic conference late last year.

Experts said the coordinated efforts of local governments and private sector participation based on the blueprint provided by the central government will put China's commercial space industry on a fast-growth trajectory.

Yizhuang, located in Beijing's Daxing District, announced plans to create a “Rocket Street” and unveiled 18 support measures at an industry conference on Saturday, as part of China's efforts to accelerate the development of the commercial space industry. .

Rocket Street will be equipped with an innovative research and development center, a high-end intelligent manufacturing center, and a science and technology interactive exhibition hall to attract high-quality projects from the entire commercial space industry chain and promote a cooperative environment for innovation. Masu.

Yizhuang City aims to attract more than 100 high-tech companies, more than 50 professional companies, 5 unicorn companies and 5 listed companies by 2028. Ultimately, Yizhuang aims to become a commercial space innovation cluster boasting “thousands of companies, thousands of satellites in orbit, and hundreds of billions of yuan in revenue.”

At the conference, Beijing's Reusable Rocket Technology Innovation Center was unveiled in Yizhuang City. According to the meeting, continued efforts will be made to comprehensively promote the listing of aerospace companies.

In the commercial space industry, Yizhuang has attracted more than 50 aerospace companies, including 70% of China's private rocket assembly and manufacturing companies.

Over the past year, China has further emphasized the importance of commercial space exploration. Commercial space was listed as a strategic emerging industry at China's Central Economic Work Conference in December.

Local governments such as Beijing and Shanghai have announced detailed schedules for the development of the industry.

With Yizhuang as an important base, Beijing will achieve reusable rocket launch, recovery and relaunch capabilities by 2028, provide low-cost and reliable satellite and rocket launch, and It aims to become the first city in China to operate a large-scale satellite constellation. scale.

According to the three-year action plan, by 2025, Shanghai will be able to mass-produce 50 commercial rockets and 600 commercial satellites per year, and will digitally transform the economy, daily life and governance through the application of space information technology. It is said to be possible. It was released in October last year.

In early 2024, China's commercial space launches picked up pace. Jiefang-3, developed by China Rocket Company, launched nine satellites into orbit on Saturday. On the same day, Chinese automaker Geely Automobile launched 11 satellites to boost its ability to provide more precise navigation.

Commercial space exploration has significant strategic importance and economic value for China. Wang Peng, an associate researcher at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Sunday that it not only promotes economic growth but also serves as a focal point for technological competition between China and the United States.

This will promote technological advancement and industrial upgrading in areas such as new materials, new energy and intelligent manufacturing, and bring new momentum to China's economic development, Wang said.

Private enterprises and local governments play an important role in the commercial sector, Huang Zhicheng, a Chinese expert on aerospace science and technology, told the Global Times on Sunday.

“Thanks to the combination of the central government, local governments and private investment, cooperation has been relatively successful,” Huang said.

China's commercial space industry officially launched in 2015, with private investment encouraged in the construction and development of national civil space infrastructure.

According to a report in the 21st Century Business Herald, in 2023, Chinese private rockets conducted 13 launches, accounting for about 20% of China's total launch missions.

Last year, China achieved a new record with 67 orbital launches, making it second in the world after the United States, which attempted 116 launches, including just under 100 by Elon Musk's SpaceX, Reuters reported. Ta.

Despite a relatively slow start compared to the US, the situation is very favorable for China. China may not have unicorns like Elon Musk's SpaceX, but it does benefit from a large number of companies with clear development plans and proactive local governments, which makes it more competitive than the US. Huang said that could be an advantage.

According to the Taibo Intelligence Unit, China's commercial space sector is expected to enter a golden age of development from 2023 to 2028, with the market size expected to reach 2.8 trillion yuan ($393.11 billion) by 2025. Masu.

