Google deprecates cached sitelinks, directing users to wayback machine





Google has officially retired its “cached” links feature that allowed users to access archived backups of websites.

Cached links have been a long-standing staple of Google Search, serving as a way to display webpages that are unavailable or have changed.

“This was intended to help people access pages in the olden days when you couldn't rely on page loads. Things have improved a lot these days. That's why we decided to deprecate this. ,” Google Search Director Danny Sullivan said in a statement confirming the change.

Sullivan mentioned the possibility of Google partnering with the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine to display past versions of web pages in Google's “About this result” feature. However, it clarified that these discussions are ongoing and no cooperation has been confirmed.

For website owners and developers who want to see how Google's crawlers interpret their pages, Sullivan recommended using Google Search Console's URL Inspector tool. This tool remains available as a resource.

Data storage costs

Previously, cached links were accessible from a drop-down menu next to each search result. When Google's web crawler indexed the Internet, it created backups of websites. This represents an archive of most of the Internet's content.

Google has been focusing on cutting costs lately, so deleting this cached data frees up computing resources.

The cached links feature has been disappearing sporadically over the past few months. Currently, cached links do not appear in Google search results. All Google support pages regarding cached links have also been removed.

The growing role of the Internet Archive

With Google discontinuing cached links, website archiving is left primarily to the Internet Archive and its Wayback Machine.

Browser extensions like the official Wayback Machine extension allow users to easily view archived copies of your site.

Wayback Machine Extension provides features such as saving web pages, restoring lost pages, viewing digitized books, and sharing archived links on social media. Most features work without requiring an account.

Building a personal cache link

For users who still want to access cached pages, alternatives exist. If you type “cache:” into a Google search, you may see a cached version.

Additionally, you can create your own cache link by appending your website's URL to “https://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:”.

For the future

Google's decision to end its web caching service signals that the way online content is stored and made available will change over time. With Google removing this feature, the responsibility for preserving older versions of his web pages and keeping the history of the Internet intact falls even more heavily on groups like the Internet Archive.

As the online world continues to rapidly develop, organizations like archives that intentionally maintain caches of websites and data will become increasingly important in preserving the record of the Internet's past.

Featured image: Sharaf Maksumov/Shutterstock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-retires-cached-site-links-pushing-users-towards-internet-archive/507128/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos