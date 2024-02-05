Google Lumiere text video generator is powered by AI





Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) announced a new artificial intelligence (AI) model designed to generate realistic videos with real-time editing capabilities.

Google researchers describe the new product, called Lumiere, as a spatiotemporal diffusion model that can convert text or image input into video. Lumiere has demonstrated its proficiency in video compositing, which industry experts describe as a “state-of-the-art” product.

AI-generated videos have been criticized for their lack of realism, data limitations, bias, and fine-grained control, calling into question the future of the service.

“We introduce Lumiere, a text-to-video diffusion model designed to synthesize videos that depict realistic, diverse, and consistent motion, a critical challenge in video synthesis.” says the paper.

However, Google is trying to solve this challenge by introducing a spatiotemporal U-Net architecture that generates video durations. Previous video generation models generate keyframes before performing temporal super-resolution, but this step has several drawbacks.

“By introducing both spatial and (importantly) temporal downsampling and upsampling, and leveraging a pre-trained text-to-image diffusion model, our model can process a full frame “We learn to directly generate low-resolution video at multiple speeds at multiple spatiotemporal scales,” the report explains.

Use cases for Google's new model include video editing, repair, and stylized generation, but it still comes with its own flaws. Although Lumiere offers full frame rate video, the video it produces is lower resolution, but its versatility gives it an edge over other industry players.

Compared to video generators like Pika and Runway, Lumiere stands out by far, and early testers are hailing the product as the future of video generation.

Google researchers trained Lumiere using approximately 40 million text and video captions, but the exact source of the dataset is unknown and copyright issues continue to threaten the future of the emerging technology. Masu.

Solving the AI ​​copyright debacle

Since generative AI became mainstream, several AI developers have been dragged into court for violating creators' copyrights in training large-scale language models (LLMs). Google, Meta (NASDAQ: META), OpenAI, and Anthropic are defending themselves in courts across the country, denying any wrongdoing and asserting fair use.

Several theories have been proposed to solve the copyright issue of AI, including proposals for integrating models and blockchain technology. Google says it will protect AI users from third-party copyright infringement claims by taking responsibility for legal risks.

For artificial intelligence (AI) to function properly within the law and succeed in the face of growing challenges, it is essential to ensure the quality and ownership of data input, ensure data security, and protect against data corruption. You need to integrate an enterprise blockchain system that guarantees mutability. . To learn more about why enterprise blockchain is the backbone of AI, check out CoinGeeks' coverage of this emerging technology.

See: Artificial intelligence needs blockchain

New to blockchain? Check out CoinGeek's Blockchain for Beginners section. This is the ultimate resource guide to learn more about blockchain technology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://coingeek.com/google-lumiere-text-to-video-generator-is-powered-by-ai/

