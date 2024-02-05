Cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko sets world record for time spent in space | Space





A Russian cosmonaut set a world record on Sunday by spending more than 878 days in space, or almost two and a half years.

As of 8:30 a.m. Japan time, Oleg Kononenko has broken the record set by his compatriot Gennady Padalka, according to Russian space company Roscosmos. Padalka logged 878 days, 11 hours, 29 minutes and 48 seconds in five spaceflights before being retired in 2017.

Kononenko, 59, broke the record while orbiting 263 miles (423 km) from Earth on his fifth spaceflight. I fly into space not to set records, but to do what I love, he said in an interview with state news agency TASS from the International Space Station (ISS).

I'm proud of all my accomplishments, but I'm most proud of the fact that the record for the longest human stay in space is still held by Russian cosmonauts, Roscosmos says. Commander Kononenko said.

His current spaceflight is scheduled to end in late September, by which time he will have been in space for 1,110 days.

He began his space career as an engineer and began training as an astronaut at age 34 after joining a group selected for the ISS program, according to the European Space Agency. His first space flight took place shortly thereafter in April 2008 and lasted 200 days.

Oleg Kononenko performs an extravehicular activity outside the ISS in December 2018.Photo: Reuters

Kononenko told Tass that he was able to stay in touch thanks to video calls and messages, but it wasn't until he returned to Earth that he realized he had missed out on so much of his life.

Only when I got home did I realize that my children had grown up without a father for hundreds of days without me, he said. No one will come back to me this time.

He also said he trains regularly to counter the effects of weightlessness on his body. I don't feel deprived or isolated, he said.

His five spaceflights spanned 16 years, during which time advances in technology made preparing for each flight more difficult, he said. The astronaut profession is becoming increasingly complex. Systems and experiments are becoming more complex. Again, the preparation didn't get any easier.

The ISS is one of the few international projects on which the United States and Russia continue to cooperate closely since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Roscosmos announced in December that its cross-flight program with NASA has been extended until 2025.

The reliability of Russia's space program, historically a source of pride for the country, has been called into question in recent years. The Russian portion of the ISS suffered its third coolant leak in less than a year in October, with analysts calling it a beleaguered space sector struggling to rebuild after years of underfunding, failures and corruption scandals. suggests the situation expressed.

Reuters contributed to this report

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/science/2024/feb/04/cosmonaut-oleg-kononenko-sets-world-record-for-most-time-spent-in-space The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos