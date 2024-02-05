Industrial advances lead to a rapid increase in high-tech employment opportunities





BYD's production line, which produces an average of one car every minute, is working at a factory in Xi'an, Shaanxi province on February 23, 2023.Yuan Jingzhi/For China Daily

BEIJING China's technological innovation and industrial sophistication are driving a surge in job opportunities in emerging fields such as smart manufacturing, artificial intelligence and big data, highlighting the country's burgeoning demand for skilled high-tech professionals. ing.

Job openings requiring expertise in artificial intelligence generated content (AIGC) increased by 179% in the first 10 months of 2023 compared to the same period last year, according to data from employment service provider Liepin.

As sectors such as AIGC, large-scale AI models, new energy vehicles (NEVs), and smart manufacturing evolve into the latest investment hotspots, employers are hiring experts with deep knowledge of machine learning, natural language processing, and battery engineering. Lipin said he was excited. Vice President Baran.

Chinese automaker BYD is demonstrating this trend at its Zhengzhou factory in central China's Henan province, where its latest NEV models are produced.

According to BYD data, the staffing mix at the Zhengzhou facility has a ratio of front-line manual workers to skilled workers of 1.35:1.

BYD's Zhengzhou branch said the technology-intensive facility currently employs about 33,000 people, and is expected to double that number once the facility reaches full production capacity.

“Our demand for skilled professionals has increased significantly in recent years. Experts in system architecture, software engineering, and AI are most sought after,” said Wang Zhen, human resources manager at BYD.

“Intelligent technology experts are urgently needed in all industries today, not just NEV manufacturers like ours,” Wang said.

Zeng Jingping, deputy manager of the blade manufacturing department at Oriental Turbine Co., Ltd., a high-tech company involved in research, design and manufacturing of large power plant equipment, said that there is an increasing demand for technical maintenance personnel, including within the company. . Automated workshop.

“These workers need to be proficient in machining and computer numerical control, and at the same time have basic knowledge of electrical and information technology,” said Zeng, adding that these workers will continue to grow in China's manufacturing industry. He emphasized that Japan will play an important role in the transformation of the world.

China's technology push has led to the emergence of around 10,000 digital workshops and smart factories across the country across a variety of sectors.

These facilities create new jobs and employment opportunities, fuel the country's industrial transformation, and drive innovation-led growth.

A recent report by online recruitment platform Zhaopin also revealed that industrial automation career options are becoming increasingly popular among China's younger generation.

25.2% of professionals who entered the field in 2023 had less than three years of work experience, a significant increase from 5.9% the previous year.

Yun Donglai, an official from the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, recently said at a press conference that China will increase employment in 2024 by expanding fiscal subsidies, tax incentives, increasing financial support, and reducing social insurance burdens. He said he would maintain it as a top priority. .

The country will also strengthen its support for key employment drivers such as private enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises, while ensuring that advanced manufacturing plays a greater role in job creation, along with the digital, green and aged care sectors. officials said. Said.

