Google Bard rebranding to Gemini may be coming soon





What you need to know Developer Dylan Roussel has leaked an upcoming update for Google Bard, including a name change to Gemini, scheduled for release on February 7th. Gemini happens to be the same AI model as Bard, and may even have a dedicated Android app for him. A new paid subscription tier called Gemini Advanced is also planned, with Google and his OpenAI working together to offer both free and premium AI bot services.

Google Bard appears to be undergoing a rebrand and will soon be known as Gemini, according to a new leak.

Developer Dylan Roussel apparently discovered the Google Bard update list by chance and posted it on X (formerly Twitter). The changelog is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, February 7th.

Google has added a new changelog for Bard. Wow, this is a big changelog. Availability in Canada is great. However, I am not sure about the limitations of the app. As someone who lives in Europe, I'm disappointed. Oh, and by the way… https://t.co/xM2snHVYJ9 is real. pic.twitter.com/QKgKrRjmM4 February 3, 2024

see next

According to the changelog, Google will replace the name Bard with Gemini. This makes sense since Gemini is the AI ​​model behind Bard. Google announced this powerful new feature at the end of 2023 and is sprinkling it into a variety of products, including Bird's.

Google also appears to be preparing a paid tier called Gemini Advanced, which will join OpenAI in both free and premium AI bot services. The Advanced tier was announced in December 2023, and the search giant boasted that it was equipped with the top-of-the-line Google model, Gemini Ultra.

We've reached out to Google for a statement and will update this article when we hear back.

According to the changelog, Gemini Advanced gives you access to Gemini's Ultra 1.0 model that excels at hardcore tasks like coding, logical reasoning, tricky instructions, and creative collaboration. Launching in over 150 countries, Advanced is optimized for English from the beginning.

The changelog also reveals that Gemini Advanced will gain additional features such as “enhanced multimodal capabilities,” advanced coding support, and the ability to upload and dig deeper into files, documents, and more. . With this release, Gemini also makes its way to Canada. The service has not been available in the country since its launch.

(Image credit: Dylan Roussel / X)

A Gemini app for Android is also in the works, and Google is touting it as a game-changer with features that enhance learning, help you write thank-you notes, and even help you plan events. Additionally, Gemini is set to integrate with your favorite Google services, including Gmail, Google Maps, and YouTube.

Google's changelog states that this app is only available on some devices. For language enthusiasts, Gemini expands support for Japanese, Korean, and English worldwide, excluding the United Kingdom, Switzerland, European Economic Area countries, and their associated territories. But soon more countries and languages ​​will receive the Gemini treatment.

If you have an iOS device, Google says you may be able to experience Gemini through the Google app for iOS. Nothing is set in stone yet, but it looks like we're gearing up for a potentially epic week in the world of Google's AI efforts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidcentral.com/apps-software/google-bard-to-become-gemini-very-soon The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos