SA looks to the future of Google Drive limits





Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Representatives from the Syracuse University Student Association plan to meet with administration officials in the coming weeks to discuss student concerns regarding the university's decision to reduce Google Workspace storage allocations for SU and SUNY ESF students and employees.

SA plans to appeal the university's decision, which was first passed at the Jan. 29 meeting, during a meeting with SU administrators. SA Auditor-General Dylan France said at Monday's meeting that SA leaders drafted the bill after receiving more than 400 signatures through a petition addressing changes to Google Drive storage.

SA Vice-President Yasmin Neyrouz said that while the association cannot directly amend university decisions, she hopes the bill will signal students' dissatisfaction with decisions to administrators.

Nerouz said that when we have conversations like this, what we say carries more weight because it goes through Congress, and it shows that there is support among many students to advocate for this.

Google Drive storage for SU students was reduced from unlimited to 10 GB per user in January. Due to storage allocation, students will no longer be able to create shared drives.

SA diversity and inclusion chair Tim Wong said he wished the university had been more transparent about their decisions.

And when it comes to the level of fairness, I think everyone has a certain level of trust in the university, Wong said.

Wong said the reduction in storage means that students in majors that use Google Drive heavily, such as graphic design and architecture, are no longer able to store everything they need in their regular workspace. He said his friends and colleagues in these majors are concerned that the storage changes will affect their ability to complete coursework.

Universities ignored it to some extent, Wong said, in the sense that they wanted to keep more money for themselves rather than invest in students' professional futures.

Wong said he is looking into alternatives, such as offloading some of the storage on OneDrive or external hard drives.

At this time, there is no complete replacement. Because unlimited storage and an additional 100 gigabytes of data are not the same, Wong said.

Mr Wong said he looks forward to continuing communication with the government in the coming weeks and finding common ground.

SA President William Treloar said in a statement to the Daily Orange that he and other members of SA want to continue advocating for students to regain the access they previously had to Google Drive.

Many Newhouse students use Google Drive to create professional portfolios, but the loss of access to this service has created an uneven playing field between students who can pay out of pocket and those who cannot. It's now fair, Treloar writes.

SU Information Technology Services recommends that students who have exceeded their storage quota delete or export their data from their SU Google email account. ITS introduces students to Google Takeout. Google Takeout allows users to download data to local storage or transfer it to another service.

Wong said he thinks this is an opportunity for universities to decide whether they want to focus on profits or on students.

Contact Claire: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyorange.com/2024/02/sa-addresses-google-drive/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos