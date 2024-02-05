Trends Shaping Fiber Adoption and Innovation in 2024 – Technology | Jobs





Writer: David Coleman, Chief Product Officer, Frogfoot Networks

Fiber connectivity and ubiquity remain a priority globally. Ofcomis predicts that the UK will achieve more than 80% full fiber penetration over the next two years.

Japan, Iceland, South Korea, Spain and Sweden are already at over 80%, while South Africa is working hard to get fiber connectivity to as many households as possible, with a staggering 2,400% increase over the past seven years. It is working. But what does this fiber growth trend mean for connectivity solutions in 2024?

First, we expect a shift toward more affordable solutions for cash-strapped consumers.

The pressure on people from an economic perspective spills over into every aspect of their daily lives, with most consumers valuing cost over speed.

This will likely lead to a flurry of pricing announcements to balance the speed of change within different packages to suit customer needs.

That said, economic pressures are impacting ISPs as much as consumer dollar pressures and inflationary costs are being felt by service providers, with most providers likely to be in a full-scale We are planning to raise prices.

A good balance between price and performance will soften the blow to prices, but many companies will not be able to continue absorbing the impacts of the current climate and will have to pass some of the costs on to consumers.

The move to faster services is consistent with global trends. Around the world, consumers are gaining access to speeds beyond gigs.

Gig FTTH (Fiber to the Home) has had this cap for both uploads and downloads, while Fiber to the Business (FTTB) has traditionally had this limit for home services. No one was actively trying to surpass this. .

Now, companies are pushing the limits and introducing higher speeds to stay competitive, and there is a disruption in the mid-range and above segments.

This is an opportunity for customers to benefit from solutions targeted at lower segments of the market. Solutions that may be offered at lower prices as companies compete for attention and market share.

Although the service is limited by limited Wi-Fi range, it provides faster connectivity and a radically improved experience on mobile devices, along with increased reliability.

Unlike mobile solutions that last as long as a cell phone tower's battery is available, customers can leave their routers connected so they won't lose connectivity if a power outage occurs.

Speed ​​and reliability factors will play a key role in the 2024 market, with increased adoption of FTTH solutions in new areas of the South African market.

The available speeds are probably around 50Mb per second, and the connection costs can easily be covered in cash. This is an innovation in accessibility that will have a lasting impact on society, and will be further enhanced by the transition to prepaid fiber optic solutions.

These prepaid packages are affordable and accessible. As people are forced to make tough choices when it comes to their purchases, prepaid options allow them to stay connected within a manageable cost range without significantly sacrificing quality and speed.

For all these reasons, plus the added benefit of connectivity during prepaid vacations, this is very likely to continue strong growth in 2024. This is an ideal investment for students, retirement villages and vacationers.

A smooth transition from limited connectivity options to a variety of options to suit different customers and budgets is opening the door to South Africa.

On the social front, it enables better business opportunities, education, networking, and collaboration, providing the connections people need to enrich their lives.

On the business side, service providers will find themselves on a new frontier where competition will likely drive prices down further, but speed and quality will definitely increase.

The shape of connectivity in 2024 will be defined by accessibility, affordability, and ingenuity. Customers want fiber, but they also want more options at a better cost, while companies will continue to fight for growth amid shrinking margins and tightening belts.

