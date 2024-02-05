It's been a month since Google started disabling third-party cookies in Chrome, but marketers remain indifferent





Amid all the thoughtful thoughts, popular opinions, and wild speculation this month about the impending retirement of third-party cookies in Google's Chrome browser, there's one straightforward question that seems to have hit home. The question is when will marketers finally start worrying about the disappearance of these cookies? Apparently, the beginning of the end for Cookie didn't ring any alarm bells.?

It's been a month since Google disabled these cookies on 1% of browser traffic, and the marketing industry's response has been pretty… overwhelming.

Marketers talk about it, but that's it. Without a mad dash to find alternatives, without a frenzied quest to understand the full extent of the impact, they are still scratching their heads about what this privacy sandbox is. Masu.

Cookie-free conversations are definitely a topic of interest among marketers, but not everyone is acting on it, says Ram Padmanabhan, head of North American CSA data and technology at Havas Media. speaks.

Of course, there could be a myriad of reasons why these marketers seem oddly indifferent to events that are bound to shock their media spending sooner or later.

Maybe they have a plan or trust an agency to have all the answers. Perhaps it's more nuanced. Some of you may have tried to prepare but realized that there are limits to what you can do, especially when the sandbox itself is not yet complete and there are countless alternative solutions.

Seen from this perspective, it's not hard to see why marketers shrug off this whole issue all together. Why wrestle with all these issues for something that could be delayed (again) or obsolete within months? Remember that you may declare that you are giving an unfair advantage in the advertising field. That would mean a major overhaul or abandonment of the plan altogether.

This seems even more likely following the CMA's latest quarterly update on its ongoing investigation into whether the sandbox is anti-competitive. Even if not explicitly stated, it is abundantly clear that regulators still have significant reservations on this matter.

But it's hard to shake the feeling that there are other marketers out there who aren't fully into it all yet. They think it's something they should be aware of, but they don't necessarily fully understand it. In fact, it's safe to say that many marketers fall into that camp, especially if you listen to the stories and anecdotes from the past month.

The following was leaked to Digiday by a senior executive at an ad tech vendor, who was only revealed anonymously due to concerns about how his comments would be received. We continue to invest in reporting for various alternative ID solutions. However, the IDs being passed are currently not very robust, and if the cookies were to run out tomorrow, there wouldn't be a reasonable amount of IDs being passed by the publisher to replicate the cookies that still exist.

Simply put, although it's only 1% of traffic, there aren't that many ads bought on Chrome without third-party cookies, even though marketers can actually buy them. Dominant moods are inert.

In recent weeks, some clients' eyes light up every time the topic comes up, said a buyer at a media agency, speaking on condition of anonymity. We are gearing up to test what we can now so that we can go back to our clients and tell them that this is not completely shrouded in speculation, but is actually happening, and the results are as follows: is.

Obviously, not all marketers are hiding their heads on this issue. Some admit they are not ready and are determined to change their circumstances. With third-party cookies taken off the menu for a small portion of Chrome traffic, they are seizing the opportunity to test alternative solutions in the real world. And there are some clues from last month that suggest that.

For example, marketers are starting to work with demand-side platforms to determine how to jump into Google's sandbox for testing. MiQ said there was more interest in testing third-party cookies in the first few weeks of this year than in the whole of 2023. Additionally, there is a sense that marketers are no longer treating this as just a targeting issue. They're starting to see it as a measurement challenge as well.

While more agencies and holding companies are vocal about their ambitions to test third-party cookieless paths and learn from them, real-world testing is still in its early stages, and these tests Not much information has been shared about how successful it has been so far, says Sarah Vincent. , managing director of European ad tech business Utiq. It is widely accepted that initially there will be a portfolio of approaches, as testing continues and the industry learns what works best and most effectively.

There is a question mark as to whether the overall narrative will change in the near future. After all, this long-term pivot is just getting started on its fancy footwork. So if not now, then when?

Few, if any, brands have announced that they have completely stopped using cookie-based advertising, and Adobe announced last March It said it warned that brands were still spending 41% of their total marketing budgets on cookie-based activations. SBConnect specializes in acquisitions. I think this will still be the case for most of 2024, as there are no meaningful large-scale replacements in the ad tech world.

