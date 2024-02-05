CaratLane adds a new dimension to gifting and self-expression with postcards, ET BrandEquity





Stills from adCaratLane, the Indian omnichannel jewelery brand, has unveiled a new feature called Postcards powered by innovative machine learning technology, taking its brand promise of #KhulKeKaroExpress to the next level.

This is the world's first service that allows users to record and embed a heartfelt video message into a CaratLane ring, which the recipient can scan and remember forever, the company said in a press release.

Conceived by Mithun Sacheti, co-founder and former MD of CaratLane, this jewelery-based innovation has transformed the entire gifting experience by adding a new layer of timeless expression, it added.

Commenting on the launch, Gurukeerthi Gurunathan, Co-Founder and CTO of CaratLane said, “Enabling users to express their emotions is the purpose of our brand. Over the past two years, our efforts to bring postcards to life have been about constant experimentation, testing, and pushing the limits of technology. I have been through a tedious journey of challenges.”

“But the real beauty of Postcards doesn't lie in the complex technology behind the service; it lies in the seamlessness with which users can connect their emotions to the ring, making it even more precious.” ,” Gurunathan added.

Avnish Anand, co-founder and CEO of CaratLane, added: “Most of our designs are chosen for gifts, and we have seen over the years that the majority of our users take the effort to write a special gift message. Gift messages and cards are personalized. But it's also very temporary, with most people we spoke to misplacing or losing their cards within a few months.”

“Video is far more impactful in conveying true emotion. We tap into this inherent need to deeply personalize gifting experiences through a service that allows users to preserve these memories forever.” We wanted to respond and that paved the way for postcards,” Anand added.

The brand also collaborated with Yashraj Mukhate to create a catchy song that encapsulates the Postcards experience and makes everyone fall in love with it, the company said.

The launch culminated with the release of three films conceptualized by BBH India. He added that each film contains a wonderful and warm story that will tug at the heartstrings of everyone who watches it.

Parikshit Bhattacharya, Chief Creative Officer, BBH India said, “Postcards are a great example of a brand experience. We use technology to add more heart to the experience. And it's straight out of the brand's line, Khul Ke Karo Express. Three Stories from the Movie suggests that this experience unlocks a treasure trove of emotions in people while presenting rings at CaratLane.”

“This innovation required memorable communication and we feel the team at CaratLane, BBH and Color Palette Films delivered it beautifully. Toque CaratLane Express with Postcard from CaratLane” he added.

Watch the video here:

The campaign continues to emphasize the delicate balance between personal aspirations and familial responsibilities, thereby encouraging all individuals across the country to embrace “responsible ambition,” the company said in a press release. mentioned in.

Published on February 5, 2024 at 9:40 AM IST

