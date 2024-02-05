Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The Swiss Army Knife of Phones Powered by AI | Samsung





Samsung's latest smartphones come packed with a slew of fancy new AI tools to improve text, images, videos, and both hits and misses in search.

The new Galaxy S24 Ultra combines the latest AI from Samsung and Google on one of the most powerful phones on the market and is packed with specs to beat the competition.

All these features come at a hefty price of $1,249 ($1,469/$1,299.99/AU$2,199), the same price in the UK as its predecessor, but more expensive in the US and other regions.

The imposing S24 Ultra is a premium juggernaut with a titanium exterior and every inch of it.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

The overall design differs only iteratively from its predecessor, with a completely flat screen rather than a curved one, and new titanium sides similar to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which allows for a gripper It has a finish that theoretically increases its strength and durability. The screen features Corning's latest Gorilla Armor Glass, which is scratch resistant and greatly reduces reflections, and combined with an extremely bright screen, it's as easy to use outdoors as indoors, even on the brightest of days. Can be used for

S24 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm's latest and highest-end chip, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, delivering 20% ​​faster speeds, 26% faster graphics, and greater power efficiency compared to the previous generation To do. It's a very fast phone that can handle games, demanding apps, and multitasking smoothly, but the increased battery life is more noticeable in everyday use.

The speaker on the bottom of the phone is loud, but it's easily blocked by your fingers when held sideways.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

This phone lasts up to 60 hours of general use with photo taking, browsing, messaging, and a few hours of 5G usage (the rest connected to Wi-Fi), which is the best of any I've tested. It is one of the most durable phones. High-end gaming and more intensive tasks reduce battery life, with an hour of playing Diablo Immortals consuming 18% of the battery. Otherwise, you only need to charge it every 3 days.

specification

Main screen: 6.8 inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (500ppi) 120Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256, 512GB, or 1TB

Operating System: One UI 6.1 based on Android 14

Camera: 200MP + 12MP 0.6x + 10MP 3x + 50MP 5x; 12MP front

Connectivity: 5G, USB-C, wifi 7, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, UWB, GNSS

Water resistance: IP68 (30 minutes at a depth of 1.5m)

Dimensions: 162.3 x 79 x 8.6mm

Weight: 232g

Sustainability This phone contains a variety of recycled materials, but the outside is made of titanium, so it's safe from drops.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

Samsung hasn't released an expected lifespan for the battery, but it should last more than 500 full charge cycles at at least 80% of its original capacity.

Phones are usually repairable. The screen repair cost is approximately $270, but the battery can be replaced at an authorized service center. Samsung also offers a self-healing program.

The phone contains recycled aluminum, steel, cobalt, glass, plastic, and rare earth elements. Samsung offers a trade-in and recycling scheme for your old devices. The company publishes an annual sustainability report, but not impact assessments for individual products.

S Pen, 7 years of support, AI everywhere Samsung's AI tools can be turned on or off from the central settings page and include (from left) Writing, Web Page Summarization, and Photo Generative Edit.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

The S24 Ultra has Samsung's fan-favorite S Pen stylus that slips neatly into the bottom. Perfect for quick doodles, doodles, or document editing. The One UI 6.1 software based on Android 14 is packed with system-wide customization options and tools and works well. New for 2024 is the promise of seven years of software and security updates from release, bringing Samsung on par with Apple's iPhone and Google's Pixel 8, with only the Fairphone receiving a longer period of time. will be provided.

The flashiest additions are based on generative AI, but only some of them are hits, and many just catch up with the competition. This phone has the same cool AI wallpaper generator as the Pixel 8 Pro. The keyboard comes with a variety of AI tools, including language translation, advanced grammar and spelling, and the ability to rewrite messages in different styles, including professional, polite, or casual. I am. It may sound a little cliché, but I think it will be helpful for anyone who is having trouble writing a good email to their boss.

The Samsung Notes app can summarize documents, but only for those less than 8,000 characters (about 1,500 words), which seems to fail. The Samsung Internet Browser can also summarize even very long articles with impressive results, at least on the surface.

The voice recorder app can transcribe to text, but it's not real-time like Google's version. The phone app can do real-time voice translation, so you can try to converse across languages. It works well enough for formal content like reservations, but it predictably struggles with more casual language and slang.

You cannot fully rely on these features unless you check the output thoroughly, but they can be useful in a pinch.

Google's Circle to Search is a great example of a useful AI tool that improves existing experiences.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

Generative Edit for Photo Gallery app is Samsung's version of Google Magic Editor on Pixel smartphones. It uses AI on the server to regenerate images each time, allowing you to resize, reframe, erase or move objects, and make other edits. This is great for quick adjustments that require you to launch Photoshop to run properly, but it can also mess things up right. You can tell that the AI-edited image is not completely authentic because it has a small symbol watermark in the bottom left corner.

One of the unique features is the ability to use AI to convert any video to slow motion and generate additional frames, which gives very good results as long as you don't look too much for artifacts.

Finally, Circle to Search is a new Google feature on the S24 and Google Pixel 8 series. Hold down the Home button or gesture bar, circle what you're looking for on the screen with your finger or stylus, and Google will do the rest, displaying information about the actor, searching for clothing, or highlighted text. Masu. It's fast and efficient and quickly became a second habit. Technically, Google Lens could do something similar, but not in such an intuitive and quick way.

Few mobile phones can match the quality and features of the S24 Ultras extended zoom camera, which brings you much closer to the camera object.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

There are four cameras on the back of the phone, with an excellent 12-megapixel selfie camera at the top of the screen. The four cameras are the same as his S23 Ultra, including the main 200MP camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, and 10MP 3x telephoto camera, and they deliver impressive results as well.

New to the S24 Ultra is a 50MP 5x telephoto camera that can also perform in-sensor zoom with 10x magnification, instead of the 10MP 10x of its predecessor. 5x magnification adds yet another tool to the S24 Ultras arsenal. In a side-by-side comparison, it's very difficult to tell the difference between shots with the previous model at 10x zoom.

Overall, the S24 Ultra has the most capable and adaptive camera system on a smartphone.

price

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra prices start from 1,249 ($1,469/$1,299.99/AU$2,199) for 256GB of storage.

For comparison, the Galaxy S24 costs 799, the S24+ costs 999, the Z Fold 5 costs 1,749, the Google Pixel 8 Pro costs 999, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max costs 1,199.

verdict

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is the Swiss Army knife of mobile phones. This is a premium titanium and glass monolithic slab with almost all features.

Between powerful software, a stylus, a top chip, long battery life, an incredible screen, and an ultra-adaptive camera that blows away the competition, there's little the S24 can't manage. If you want, you can turn it into a complete Android desktop computer with a monitor and keyboard attached. And with 7 years of full software support, your phone will last longer and be safer.

AI features are a bit hit or miss. Some are certainly useful, but with Google's Circle to Search coming soon to other Androids, none of these are reasons to buy this particular phone over something like his Pixel . The small print says it's all free to use until at least the end of 2025, but also note that there may be additional charges after that.

It may just be an iterative update to a previous model, and other phones may have improved on certain areas, but not many phones can do everything beyond that. But you'll be paying a hefty price for that functionality, both in wallet and size. The S24 Ultra is a huge phone, and in a world full of foldable devices, it's looking increasingly boring despite its impressive performance.

Pros: Great screen, most powerful camera with 3x, 5x, and 10x optical zoom, new AI tools, great software with 7 years of support, S Pen stylus, best performance, extremely long battery life , made from recycled materials.

Cons: Huge, heavy, very expensive, S Pen may not be a necessary feature for many people, AI features are not a reason to buy it.

The S24 Ultra is a two-handed phone, so you'll need a large pocket or bag to carry it comfortably.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

