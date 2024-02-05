SLIM lander's precise “lunar sniper” technology will help future lunar missions





This article was originally published on The Conversation. This publication contributed articles to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights.

Marielle Borowitz is an associate professor at Georgia Tech's Sam Nunn School of International Studies and director of the Nunn School Program in International Affairs, Science, and Technology.

Japan landed the Smart Lunar Survey Lander (SLIM) on the moon's surface on January 20, 2024. Despite the lander's power problems, this event has both political and technical significance. This was Japan's first lunar landing, and only the fifth country in the world to successfully land on the lunar surface. This is a significant achievement and solidifies Japan's position as a leader in space technology.

Although the spacecraft successfully landed on the lunar surface and deployed the rover, SLIM's solar cells are not functioning properly, meaning the spacecraft will likely only be able to operate for a few hours. .

I am an international affairs scholar who studies space. Like NASA and other space agencies, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) wants to advance research and technology by demonstrating new technologies and collecting scientific data. The landing is also part of a larger increase in global interest in lunar activity.

precision technology

Japan's achievements are not only symbolic. Japan is demonstrating many new technologies with its landers. The name “lunar exploration smart lander” refers to the spacecraft's new precision landing technology.

The technology could aid future landings by allowing spacecraft to land in relatively small areas of rocky or uneven terrain, rather than finding large open spaces. This capability will be especially important in the future as each country focuses on a very specific area of ​​interest: the lunar south pole.

The lander will also carry two small rovers, each of which will demonstrate new technologies for navigating the lunar surface.

Lunar Orbiter 1 is equipped with cameras and scientific instruments and uses a hopping mechanism to maneuver on the lunar surface.

Lunar Orbiter Vehicle No. 2 is a spherical object small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, developed through collaboration between industry, academia, and government. Once on the surface, the two halves separate slightly and can roll.

SLIM is designed to land within a 328-foot (100-meter) zone, making it much smaller than previous lunar landers, which had landing zones spanning several kilometers.

SLIM used a vision-based navigation system that took images of the lunar surface. The system quickly compared these images to crater patterns on a lunar map developed by JAXA using data from previous missions.

As countries identify areas where useful resources such as icy water are most likely to exist, precision landing technology will allow government agencies to avoid nearby hazards and reach these areas without incident. Masu.

Japan's lunar lander SLIM. Photographed on the lunar surface by the small spacecraft LEV-2, which traveled to the moon with SLIM in January 2024. (Image provided by: JAXA/Takara Tomy/Sony Group Corporation/Doshisha University)) International relations returned to Earth

These activities have a geopolitical element. China, India, and Japan, the three countries that have successfully landed on the moon since 2000, are in regional competition in many fields, including space. In addition to regional considerations, these achievements can help establish the nation as a global leader, allowing it to do things that few countries have done before.

Japan's launch came just six months after India's moon landing and just weeks after a failed attempt by US company Astrobotic.

Russia and private company iSpace both attempted to land the spacecraft in 2023 but failed. Japan's successful moon landing proves that JAXA is a major player in this global effort, even though solar panel issues shortened the mission's schedule.

Despite recent setbacks, such as NASA announcing the postponement of its upcoming Artemis mission, the United States remains the clear leader in space and lunar exploration. NASA currently has multiple spacecraft in orbit around the moon, and has already successfully launched an SLS rocket that could take humans back to the moon.

NASA internally develops very large and complex systems, including the Gateway space station planned to orbit near the moon and the infrastructure for the Artemis manned moon mission. It is not unusual for such a large and complex undertaking to experience some delays.

NASA has recently contracted out many smaller efforts to commercial organizations, like the Commercial Lunar Payload Services program that supported the Astrobotic effort. This is a new approach that carries some risk, but it allows NASA to focus on large and complex aspects of the mission, while providing opportunities for commercial innovation and growth of the lunar economy.

Regarding the Moon, JAXA partnered with the United States to undertake the development of a pressurized lunar probe, a critical component of the Artemis mission. This is a new and complex technology that will be essential for manned missions to the moon in the coming years.

