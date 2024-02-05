



Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google recently unveiled its new “Gemini” artificial intelligence model, claiming it is the company's most advanced AI to date. This new model has been integrated into Google's conversational AI assistant Bard, but was criticized for its underwhelming performance when it was first released. With a powerful Gemini under the hood, could Bird be poised to become a very useful AI?

Previously, Bard demonstrated the ability to outperform both humans and other AI models in stock selection. Now with Gemini's help, perhaps Bird can come up with even better stock picks. However, when predicting the market, we must be careful not to give these AIs mystical, oracle-like abilities. The truth is, no model or entity, artificial or otherwise, has a crystal ball that can predict all the peaks and troughs of the market.

That said, advanced AI models can quickly process large amounts of data and highlight promising opportunities that we often overlook. My stance is that rather than take Mr. Bard's stock recommendations as gospel, we should use them as a starting point for our own research. As previously pointed out, funds managed by AI, which lacks human intuition, tend to underperform. The key is to blend our instincts and judgment with the machines' superior data processing for the best results. Just try it!

Fastly (FSLY)

Source: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) provides a global edge cloud platform that helps developers deliver fast, secure, and scalable digital experiences. Its services include content distribution, image optimization, video and streaming, and application security services. Cloud stocks have seen incredible demand in recent years as companies rapidly digitize their operations. FSLY stock is back again, but many stocks are trading at high prices. The stock currently trades at around $20, well below the company's 2020 high of $126 per share. However, even after this drop, Fastly remains unprofitable, trading at five times estimated sales.

While similar companies often achieve double-digit sales multiples, analysts expect Fastly to break even this year before posting significant profit growth. Analysts expect Fastly to trade at a forward price/earnings ratio of less than 10 times over the next five years, which would be consistent with a forward price/earnings ratio of less than 2 times. So even though multiple extreme expansions have already occurred, I agree with Bard's bullish stance given the company's growth prospects. But can four-digit returns realistically happen here? Based on my modeling, Fastly would probably need over a decade of the same growth to deliver his 1,000%+ upside potential. Sho.

I'm optimistic about the business, but tempered my expectations for triple-digit returns over a five- to 10-year period. Of course, it's all about execution. If Fastly significantly outperforms predictions, all bets are off. But from today's favorable point of view, I cannot expect more than a 10x return in the short term, unless fortunes radically change. Still, in my view, Fastly deserves a place on growth investors' watch lists.

Bill Holdings (BILL)

Source: Blackboard / Shutterstock

Shifting gears, Bill Holdings (NYSE:BILL) offers cloud-based financial operations software for small and medium-sized businesses. The company's services include payables/receivables automation, supplier/customer connectivity, and security services for the e-commerce and fintech sectors. Bill is not a pure cloud name, but like Fastly, it has enjoyed the same digital growth tailwinds. Bills' revenue increased 32.7% year-over-year last quarter and is expected to grow double-digit annually through 2028.

Unlike Fastly, Bill is currently profitable, and its revenue should grow roughly in line with sales growth. The company's balance sheet also looks healthy at first glance, with $2.65 billion in cash compared to $1.91 billion in debt. Therefore, there is no concern about solvency here. So, while I agree that Mr. Bird made a reasonable buy decision, can he realistically target a four-digit return? Probably not anytime soon.

The company's valuation is not that high, and the stock trades at 11 times forward earnings, so I don't think the multiple will rise to 10 times. The stock's rise will likely be driven by the company's execution of its growth strategy and increasing profits over time. All told, Bill can't aim for 1,000% unless his growth trajectory and profitability fundamentally change. This is a great business with lots of tailwinds, but the potential for exponential upside from today's valuation is limited.

Thread Up (TDUP)

Source: Rawpixel.com/ShutterStock.com

Finally, there's ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP), an online used clothing and accessories resale marketplace. Users can order ThredUp's Clean Out His Bag, fill it with items they might sell or donate, and send it back. In this inflationary climate, ThredUp offers an excellent outlet for value-conscious shoppers. This explains the impressive 21% year-over-year revenue growth the company reported this quarter. Profit margins also improved significantly, lending some credence to ThredUp's path to profitability by his 2027 to his 2028.

As Bard suggested, ThredUp is a great speculative play if you're looking for exponential upside. The price/sales multiple of 0.7x reflects current unprofitability. So, if ThredUp is executed well, there are many benefits left. ThredUp has enviable industry dynamics working in its favor, along with operational advancements, given that recycling and resale is likely to continue gaining wallet share. The recent one-day drop of 12% also provides a good entry point.

But realistically, even in favorable conditions, a four-digit percentage upside seems unlikely. Perhaps with perfect execution in an ideal economic environment, he sees TDUP stock rising 200% to 300% over the next five-plus years. In fact, a 1,000% return may not be achieved by him in less than 10 years. The company's resale concept makes sense in the long run. I simply encourage investors to relax their return assumptions.

On the date of publication, Omor Ibne Ehsan did not have (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and are subject to InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Omor Ibne Ehsan is a writer for InvestorPlace. He is a self-taught investor who focuses on growth and cyclical stocks with strong fundamentals, value, and long-term potential. He is also interested in high-risk, high-return investments such as cryptocurrencies and penny stocks. You can follow him on LinkedIn.

