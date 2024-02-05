Phocuswrights 2024 Travel Innovation and Technology Guide





From the pandemic to extreme weather events, inflation, high interest rates, and geopolitical tensions, “uncertainty” might be the word that best describes the continued disruption we've experienced over the past few years. In times of uncertainty, a deeper understanding of key trends becomes even more important. Uncertainty in the world may be increasing, but when it comes to travel, it's clear that some things are certain.

Travel demand is resilient and has been shown to be able to and will recover from even the most dire circumstances. Now more than ever, travel businesses that don't embrace emerging technology are on the path to obsolescence.

If 2023 was the year that generative artificial intelligence grabbed all the headlines, 2024 will be the year that companies start operationalizing it. AI has gone from esoteric to something almost everyone has heard of and every business needs to embrace. Generative AI may have seemed like the only tech story of late, but there are many other developments in travel and technology that will impact how travel businesses operate in the coming years.

Each year, Phocuswright's expert analysts identify technology and innovation trends that will have a significant impact on travel distribution and the broader industry in the coming year and beyond. In 2024, generative AI was getting the attention it deserved. But it also continued to create underappreciated technologies, prepare for the future of digital identity and currency, and maintain a focus on sustainability.

This year's World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, was centered around the theme of rebuilding trust, citing the need to address the growing divisions and uncertainties that continue to destabilize the world. Although this theme primarily refers to the political and macroeconomic environment, trust is a key theme that is becoming increasingly important in travel. Consider the following questions:

Should travel companies trust generative AI to help them make business decisions? Can generative AI companies and platforms trust their own business data? With the rapid advancement of digital currencies, travel companies will need financial and payment solutions Can we trust that AI will continue to be safe and efficient? Can we trust it? Will travelers trust the recommendations provided by AI? Are you willing to hand over identifying information? Given that what's good for the environment isn't necessarily good for business, can travelers trust the industry to do the right thing when it comes to sustainability? Do travelers trust the authenticity of reviews and other content that suppliers and intermediaries post on their websites?

Travel can be a powerful force for good, and we all have a role to play in rebuilding trust where needed: between businesses and customers, between nations, and between humans and computers. can be fulfilled. Generative AI has several issues that cause a lack of trust, from bias to hallucinations to copyright infringement. In fact, all early technologies suffer from trust-related issues as they move from marginal to mainstream. Staying on top of the latest innovations is fundamental to understanding how to effectively leverage new technologies while establishing and strengthening trust within your ecosystem.

The full report briefly introduces the six trends previewed here. Stay tuned for separate reports on each trend.

Mike Coletta, Manager of Research and Innovation

Underrated technology in the travel industry

Travel is at a tipping point, balancing traditional ways of doing business with the exciting future of emerging technologies. The industry is no stranger to technology investment, but it lags behind other sectors in adopting and integrating new advances. According to McKinsey, which analyzed data from Phocuswright and Pitchbook, over the past 15 years, only about 1% of startup capital across all industries went into travel and tourism.

Key factors limiting technology adoption stem from concerns about the cost of integrating new technology, fear of wasting time on trends, and an unwillingness to compromise the essential human touch of travel.

Apart from AI, the relative lack of funding means that new technologies in the travel sector are undervalued, leading to underutilization in the industry and ultimately This can result in an overwhelming experience.

The full report includes:

How travel companies can effectively leverage accumulated customer data for cutting-edge, personalized campaigns Key limiting factors for technology adoption Modern consumer wearables balance technology adoption with a true human touch provides a huge opportunity for the travel industry to bridge the technology gap

Markus Schreyer, Chairman of the META Foundation

Who owns the customer profile?

The very nature of digital identity is changing. There is growing momentum to decouple identities from individual vendor-driven profiles by adopting self-sovereign digital identities (SSIs) that are owned and controlled by individuals. This transition will allow travelers to protect their privacy while sharing information with travel agents as needed. SSI was introduced in his 2016 and has gained some traction in recent years, but it's not a universal trend that everyone embraces. But the concept is starting to take hold. Meanwhile, biometrics is becoming the standard for identifying passengers while traveling. How will these two trends work together to remove friction from the travel process?

Digital ID can play a key role in generating more meaningful and personalized quotes from vendors. It may also present an opportunity for forward-thinking companies to seize market share from competitors.

The full report includes:

Transforming the silos of current customer profiles into a more universal view of the traveler How digital ID generates more meaningful, personalized quotes from vendors Uncovering the accelerating pace of AI in digital ID insights Different cases Study.

Norm Rose, Senior Technology and Enterprise Market Analyst

How reducing emissions will reduce corporate travel

Now in 2024, has the travel industry returned to normal? As a sector that may never fully recover from 2020, there is one major drag that remains hotly debated, and that is of course corporate travel. It's a trip. Entrepreneurs, sole traders, and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are not the only ones driving the recent boom in business travel. Rather, it is large companies, particularly Fortune 500 companies, that are holding back a full recovery.

By understanding how large companies plan to meet their sustainability goals, we can better predict the recovery of corporate travel.

The full report includes:

Some of the reasons for the slow pace of recovery The Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) and the key ways to achieve Scope 3 emissions targets.

Lorraine Sileo, Senior Analyst and Founder of Focuslight Research

Keeping pace with GenAI in the travel space

Generative AI promises to dominate the travel conversation in 2023, revolutionizing the way we plan, book, and experience travel. Whether it's leisure or corporate travel, the race is on to bring generative AI to everything from consumer interfaces to backend operations. As the industry moves beyond the initial hype, 2024 will leverage what we've learned so far to focus on the most profitable use cases and direct resources to use cases with no clear ROI. You will avoid waste.

Travel companies in 2024 are expected to accelerate their investments in generative AI applications. But separating the winning use cases from the losers requires an ongoing process of trial and error.

The full report includes:

An evolving results-based approach to backend applications, advertising, SEO, and interfaces that separates the winning use cases from the losers.

Cathy Schetzina Walsh, Senior Research Analyst; Mike Coletta, Research and Innovation Manager

Autonomous agents are coming to the travel industry

Generative AI is more than just a technology for building better chatbots. The autonomous creation of complex types of content in text, audio, and even video formats becomes increasingly possible. Since his ChatGPT launched in late 2022, it has already made a huge impact on the travel industry, from itinerary planning to customer service, copy optimization, and more. But what impact will it have on the industry in the long term?

The concept of autonomous agents holds promise to truly automate the travel planning and booking process, but what will that interface look like?

The full report includes:

How generative AI can be used to come up with, prioritize, and complete tasks What the interface looks like Who's in the best position to create autonomous agents Legal and regulatory implications for large-scale language models (LLM) concerns.

Norm Rose, Senior Technology and Enterprise Market Analyst

Get ready to accept digital euro, rupee and renminbi

Many in the travel industry are temporarily considering cryptocurrencies due to the high-profile failures of exchanges and stablecoins, as well as pending government regulations aimed at limiting the growth of cryptocurrencies. It is ignored as a trend. A side effect, perhaps unnoticed by some in the industry, is the fact that central banks around the world are starting to issue digital currencies. These central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) have many characteristics similar to cryptocurrencies, but are driven and controlled by existing central banks rather than corporations or decentralized organizations.

The goal of a CBDC is to improve privacy, transferability, convenience, accessibility, and security, but the centralization of a CBDC raises significant concerns about these same issues.

The full report includes:

What suppliers and retailers need to accept CBDC as a form of payment The various stages of CBDC development and implementation The stated goals of a CBDC Legal and regulatory concerns regarding large-scale language models (LLM).

Norm Rose, Senior Technology and Enterprise Market Analyst

learn more!

Phocuswrights' Travel Innovation and Technology Trends 2024 provides a comprehensive overview of the most important innovation trends in travel technology and distribution for 2024 and beyond. To see all of Phocuswright's research, subscribe to Open Access.

