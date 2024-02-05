Samsung says Google AI features exclusive to Pixel devices could come to other Android devices later this year





The AI ​​feature 'Circle to Search' is currently exclusive to Google and Samsung devices, but may soon be available on other Android devices. The feature was introduced by Google on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, and also announced by Samsung on the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

However, Samsung says this feature will be limited to Google and Samsung devices until at least October. Accurate statement from Samsung's Dutch division. According to a translated statement on Samsung's Dutch website: [Circle to Search]This feature will only be available on Samsung and Google devices until September of this year. ”

This exclusivity is perceived as unfair gatekeeping, with some wondering if Google and Samsung believe people will buy the S24 or Pixel 8 specifically for this feature. The move also raises concerns about the openness of the Android ecosystem, which has been touted as more open than Apple's gated communities.

What is the Search from Circle feature?

The Search Circle feature allows smartphone users to circle any object or subject on their smartphone display, making it easier to search for it on the Internet. This feature helps users quickly find, purchase, or research objects and subjects displayed on the screen. You can access similar features through the Google Lens application. The feature was first introduced on his Samsung Galaxy S24, but has since become available on eligible Google Pixel devices as well.

Also read: Apple iPhone, MacBook could come with generative AI features later this year

Also read: Google CEO Sundar Pichai says cloud storage subscribers are approaching 100 million

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/news/story/google-ai-feature-exclusive-to-samsung-pixel-devices-may-arrive-on-other-android-devices-this-year-416172-2024-02-05 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos