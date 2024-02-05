Google may soon rebrand its AI chatbot Bard as Gemini





Last week, Google released image generation capabilities for its AI chatbot Bard. Similar to AI image generation in Microsoft's Copilot, Google's Bard allows users to create AI-generated images by giving text prompts to a chatbot. Now, after image generation, Google is reportedly planning to rename its chatbot “Bard” to “Gemini,” similar to how Microsoft rebranded its AI chatbot “Bing” to “Copilot.” ing.

A developer named Dylan Roussel from Platform X (formerly Twitter) revealed a new changelog by Google. This appears to include a list of updates that Google is planning to its AI chatbot Google Bard. According to a screenshot of the changelog, the update is scheduled to be released on February 7th and, once released, will include a name swap from Bard to Gemini.

The move is in line with Google's plans to integrate the LLM model Gemini across its products. Google may decide to go all-in on its AI model Gemini, especially since Gemini is the AI ​​model behind Bard.

In addition to the rebranding, screenshots from the changelog also reveal that Google may be introducing a paid “Advanced” tier powered by Gemini Ultra. Just as OpenAI offers its advanced large-scale language model GPT-4 to users through a paid subscription, Google reportedly plans to introduce an advanced version of Gemini for a fee. The advanced version introduces enhanced multimodal features, improved coding support, and the ability to explore and analyze files and documents more deeply. Additionally, Gemini is expanding its reach to Canada with this release, marking the first time it will be available in that country since its initial launch.

Google launched LLM Gemini last year. This included his three versions: Gemini Nano, Gemini Pro, and Gemini Ultra. Google says its LLM models can “perform complex tasks such as logical reasoning, coding, following subtle instructions, and creative collaboration.”

But that's not all. Google also plans to release a dedicated Gemini app for smartphone users. Gemini is a new app from Google that lets you use Google AI on your phone for a variety of tasks, including learning, writing, and planning. Gemini works with other Google services like Gmail, Maps, and YouTube. Android users get a separate app for Gemini, while iOS users may have access to it through his Google app.

According to Google's leaked changelog, the app will only be available on select devices. Gemini plans to support more languages, including Japanese, Korean, and English, in most regions of the world, except for some countries and regions in Europe. Google also plans to add more countries and languages ​​to Gemini in the near future.

However, it's important to note that Google hasn't confirmed anything yet, but we can expect a big announcement this week.

Issuer:

Divya Bhati

date of issue:

February 5, 2024

