Detecting safety and nutrition with food quality evaluation technology





There are many reasons why being able to assess food quality is important. You may need to know its composition, including its nutrients and carbohydrate levels. You may need to check for potentially harmful substances such as microplastics. Maybe you just want to know if there is a defect.

The ability to check food quality gives producers a better understanding of the nutritional content of their food and whether it is safe to eat, reducing food waste by detecting defective food early.

A variety of European startups are using technology to look inside food, explore its quality, and help producers make the best decisions about their food.

Near-infrared spectroscopy: protecting food quality

Spanish startup Aotech uses near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS) to assess food quality. NIRS is not a new technology and has been used for many years. However, according to his CEO at Aotech, Iker Garca, interest in the technology has recently increased for its potential use in assessing food quality.

This technique is based on the study of the interaction of light with the object to be analyzed (in this case food). Light exhibits peaks and troughs in absorption of infrared radiation in specific bands, depending on the physical and chemical properties of the food. This is known as a spectrum.

Other uses of spectroscopy

Spectroscopy can be used for various purposes in the food industry. For example, it can be used to detect and classify microplastics, or to identify chemicals that create flavor in food and eliminate off-flavors.

The goal here is to use machine learning algorithms to correlate the absorption values ​​of the spectra with reference values, typically obtained from laboratory analysis. Once this predictive model is developed, the technology could be used to analyze other samples, Galka said.

This technology is used to detect food quality in industries such as dairy, petroleum, bakery, wine, sauces, and animal feed. Food quality involves both nutrition and safety.

People tend to look for healthier foods with reduced sugar, fat and salt content. Garca suggested that NIR spectroscopy could be very useful in confirming that the concentrations of these elements are within the desired range.

Additionally, this technology can be applied to detect products that do not meet certain specifications, such as detecting counterfeit or adulterated foods. We are currently conducting a research project for early detection of phytosanitary products in whole olives, with promising results.

The installation process for Aotechs technology can be simple or complex, depending on the conditions. This is usually not very complicated and requires only a few accessories for installation. The biggest problems occur when the ambient temperature and humidity are highly variable, Garca says, and the system must be protected from them to avoid their effects.

3D optical microscopy: component detection

Meanwhile, Austrian startup Holloid uses 3D imaging technology to detect various components in food, such as algae, yeast, bacteria, and even microplastics. This increases product safety.

Holloid has developed a breakthrough technology for 3D optical microscopy. Our device shines visible light through up to 100 microliters (a microliter is one millionth of a liter) of sample into a camera. Using the information contained in the recorded images, we can uniquely provide information about every particle within a sample volume within seconds, Marcus Lebesmhlbacher, co-founder of Holloid, told his FoodNavigator.

Microplastic health risks

Microplastics can pose serious harm to human health when ingested, causing symptoms such as abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting (according to the National Institutes of Health).

This not only ensures product safety but also opens new doors. For example, according to Lebesmhlbacher, it allows optimization of bioprocess control. Holoid technology is a game changer. Holloid provides critical technology to scale up many of the disruptive nutrients and ingredients that will shape the future of global nutrition.

He also suggested that the technology could accelerate research into new foods such as alternative proteins and supplements.

Using this technology, Holloid has partnered with a variety of stakeholders including universities, food and beverage companies, and manufacturers of production and analytical equipment.

Holoids allow food producers to know more about their processes and the microorganisms within them than ever before. Many of our customers work in innovative fields. Lebesmhlbacher concluded that bringing nutritious compounds to market requires reducing cost per production and scalability.

Microwave reflectance measurements: understanding fruit

In the Netherlands, Dutch startup Vertigo Technologies uses microwave-based technology to sense the quality of fruit. The technology, known as FRESCO, is non-invasive and can detect ripening stages, internal defects and shelf life without damaging the fruit.

Our sensor is based on so-called microwave reflectometry, which basically measures how a substance (in our case a fruit) reacts to an applied electromagnetic field in the microwave spectrum , Luca Galatolo, CEO of Vertigo Technologies, told FoodNavigator.

This technology detects defects in fruit.Image source: Getty Images/Dan Brownsword

How the material interacts with electromagnetic waves is recorded by sensors and correlated with relevant internal quality attributes using machine learning techniques. In this process, the sensor is brought into contact with the fruit and measurements are taken in the range of 1 second.

The sensor is independent from Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands and is currently used by exotic fruit importers to detect a wide range of internal quality characteristics related to traits such as maturity (pre-harvest). You can use it. , ripening stage (post-harvest), shelf life, flavor, or internal defects.

Brix

Brix is ​​a measurement of the sugar content of fruit.

We demonstrated the ability to predict specific attributes such as sugar content, firmness, dry matter, titratable acidity, oil content, and internal browning depending on the fruit. So far, our sensors have been used on fruits such as mangoes, avocados, apples, pears, and tomatoes.

The sensor is also handheld, making it easy to use. Current users are testing with our sensors at several stages of production, including upon receipt, during refrigerated storage, during artificial aging, and before distribution.

