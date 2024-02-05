Blackshear, Morgan Lift Jacket Past Wake Forest, 58-55 Women's Basketball Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets





Tony Morgan and Kayla Blackshear of Winston-Salem, N.C., combined for 40 points on Sunday to lift Georgia Tech to a 58-55 victory over Wake Forest at LJVM Coliseum. Morgan scored 20 or more points in his fourth game this season, finishing with a team-high 22 points.

Blackshear led all scorers at the half with 12 points as the Yellow Jackets (14-9, 5-6 ACC) took the lead and ran away with it and never looked back. The Jackets held the Demon Deacons (4-18, 0-10 ACC) to 34.6 percent shooting in the first half and extended their lead to as many as eight points on Morgan's jumper early in the second quarter. Tech opened the third frame with a 6-0 spurt to extend its lead to 11 points, but Wake Forest began to rally and closed the gap with a 14-5 run to cut the score to 38-36. It was an advantage for the Jackets.

Kara Dunn hit a jumper to start the final period, but the Demon Deacons responded with a triple and free throw to tie the game at 40-40 with 8:10 left. After Wake Forest took its only lead on a bucket by Ellis Williams, the teams remained evenly matched and Morgan took over with 13 points in the final quarter. She jump-started it and converted one possession, giving Tech back the lead at the end. Sidney Johnson hit a jumper with 2:01 left to put the Jackets up by eight points, but Wake Forest forced Tech to the free-throw line late. Morgan went to the line every time and made 4 of 8 shots to seal Georgia Tech's road win.

In the final 10 minutes, Morgan made 4 of 5 from the field and 5 of 9 from the charity stripe, dropping 13 points. The Jackets are shooting 50.0% from the field (6-12) and 61.5% from the free throw line (8-13) during that period. Wake Forest didn't have an easy win, with Williams leading the way with 13 points and hitting 53.8 percent in the final 10 minutes.

Morgan scored 22 points in the game, followed by Blackshear with 18 points. Blackshear narrowly missed a double-double with nine rebounds. The Jackets outscored the Demon Deacons 36-20 in the paint, converting 20 Wake Forest turnovers into 23 points. For Wake Forest, Williams scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, contributing to a 36-30 victory over the Deacons.

Georgia Tech will return to action on Thursday, February 8th with a trip to Syracuse. The tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the National Weather Service Wireless Dome on ACC Network Extra.

