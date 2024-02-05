Google's once happy office feels the chill of layoffs





One afternoon in October, when Diane Hirsch Theriault's colleague returned from lunch to Google's offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts, his work badge wouldn't open the turnstile. He quickly realized that it was a sign that he had been fired.

Ms. Hirsch Theriault soon learned that most of her fellow Google News engineers in Cambridge had also lost their jobs. More than 40 jobs were cut in the news department, many of whom were later offered jobs elsewhere within Google, the company union said.

Hirsch Theriotz's experience is becoming increasingly common at Google, where employees are at risk after a year of deep layoffs and gradual layoffs in recent months. According to 10 current and former Google employees, layoffs have delayed projects and forced employees to spend working hours trying to figure out which work groups have been hit and who might be next. He said some of them asked to remain anonymous because they wanted to speak candidly about their work. .

Additionally, the layoffs changed the narrative that had long defined working at Google. It was more of a tinkering community than an everyday office, where creativity and out-of-the-box thinking were encouraged. It was a fun and different kind of workplace.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said more than a year ago that the company would cut 12,000 jobs, or 6% of its workforce, a difficult decision for the future. Stated.

Pichai said the layoffs would be phased in throughout the year and could be much smaller, but those cuts have been trickling in since the beginning of the year. The company has cut more than 1,000 jobs since early January, affecting employees in ad sales, YouTube and the company's voice-activated assistant.

Google's parent company, Alphabet, said it was cutting costs to pay for more investments in artificial intelligence. And Google is cutting back on layers of bureaucracy so employees can focus on the company's biggest priorities, Google spokeswoman Courtenay Mencini said. The company added that there are no company-wide job cuts and that the reorganization is part of normal business operations.

The reality is that creating this investment capacity requires making tough choices, Pichai wrote in a Jan. 17 memo to employees. For some departments, this means reorganization and, in some cases, eliminating roles. He added that the team may further reduce roles throughout the year.

Employees say the atmosphere at work has become dark. Google has moved aggressively to develop artificial intelligence products, keeping pace with competitors such as Microsoft and startup OpenAI, but some of the people building the company's technology feel it's not that important. Some people are.

Hirsch Theriault wrote in a LinkedIn post that as of 4:30 p.m., the building is currently half empty. I know many people, including myself, who were willing to put in extra work on nights and weekends to complete demos or just to beat boredom. It's gone.

Google's job cuts are small compared to other big tech companies such as Meta. And as a percentage of a company's total workforce, it dwarfs recent layoffs at companies like Xerox and live-streaming platform Twitch. Google had 182,502 full-time employees at the end of 2023, down just 4% from the end of 2022. The company announced Tuesday that it had a profit of $20.7 billion in the final quarter of 2023, up 52% ​​from a year earlier. Before.

But Google's layoffs have led to broader changes in the way the company operates, including reorganizing work groups and eliminating management. Workers complain that the restructuring process has been chaotic and that there is insufficient communication.

When YouTube fired one member of its team of vendor managers responsible for approving purchase orders to compensate content moderation companies, the company did not notify other groups that depend on that team, officials said. Told. A chance to get their jobs back.

When layoffs resumed in January, Google employees in Switzerland said the company told employees little about where it was making layoffs, and an internal website to track layoffs for employees. Started creating the document. The documents have become an important source of information, along with news reports, social media and classic office gossip, employees said.

From an HR perspective, this is a nightmare, says Megan M. Biro. His company, TalentCulture, creates content about best practices in human resources. It completely undermines their image as a desirable employer.

Google said leaders clearly communicate to their teams when changes occur.

Employees warned in interviews that some of the job cuts could have a devastating impact on parts of the company that are already struggling to carry out difficult missions. In January, Google cut hundreds of employees from its core engineering organization, which is responsible for infrastructure and tools used across the company.

One of the Core's main priorities is to help Google comply with the European Digital Markets Act when it comes into effect on March 6th. This law would force tech giants to show consumers their choice of online services, such as web browsers, and force them to make that choice. Obtain consent to share user data within your company. But employees working on the initiative are behind schedule and fear it will be difficult for Google to fully comply by the deadline, two people familiar with the matter said. Ta.

Google already began rolling out consent screens to European users in January and said it plans to introduce further changes before the deadline. It added that recent job cuts in core departments have no impact on timing.

Google employees have long been encouraged to work on projects. But over the past year, experimenting has proven dangerous, said the four workers, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The company has largely shut down Area 120, an internal incubator that tried to develop new products and services, and changed its strategy at X, a so-called moonshot factory that tried to create new companies.

Google says its employees are consistently highly innovative and ambitious across the company.

Employees have become reluctant to take on so-called 20 percent or side-hustle projects, which were a way to explore appealing ideas outside of their regular jobs, five people said. This was a disappointing move for Rupert Breheny, who spent his 16 years at Google, mostly in Zurich, working on products such as his Google Street view of maps.

Breheny, who was fired last summer, said it was passion that brought you to Google. You can have fun making things. It remained that way for a long time.

