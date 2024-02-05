SABIC to introduce ULTEM HU resin at MD&M West 2024





SABIC will highlight its ULTEM HU resin at MD&M West 2024. This will help medical device manufacturers choose alternatives to ethylene oxide (EtO) sterilization.

In anticipation of a new ruling by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that could reduce EtO emissions from commercial sterilization facilities, demand for materials that are compatible with other sterilization methods is increasing. ULTEM HU resin is stable across many common sterilization processes, offering the potential for multiple use options. These resins can withstand multiple sterilization cycles. Their superior strength and color retention reduce breakage and discoloration, potentially extending the useful life of applications made with these materials.

Maureen McDonald-Stein, Director of Portfolio Strategy and Marketing, SABICS Specialty Business, said: As environmental regulations become increasingly stringent, the medical device industry is finding it difficult to find materials that support compliance. SABIC's knowledgeable team of industry experts and continuous innovation enable us to proactively develop material solutions to address these types of challenges. To prepare for future EtO emissions reductions, we offer specialty thermoplastics that help device manufacturers smoothly transition to other sterilization methods without affecting key material properties.

At MD&M West 2024, SABIC will present on the following topics: How thermoplastic material selection impacts medical device durability and sterilization. This talk by Paul Nugent, Senior Business Manager at SABIC, will be held at Design Alley on Wednesday, February 7th at 3:30pm PT. We highlight the properties and performance data of Ultem HU resin compared to polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) resin before and after sterilization, as well as application case studies.

Ethylene oxide gas is a human carcinogen and long-term exposure can cause harmful effects. Therefore, on April 11, 2023, EPA issued a proposal to strengthen and update Clean Air Act standards for EtO emitted from commercial sterilization facilities. The proposed rule would reduce EtO emissions by an estimated 80%.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), approximately 50% of sterile medical devices are treated with EtO, totaling approximately 20 billion medical devices in use each year. Given upcoming EPA regulations that will require changes such as reducing the amount of EtO applied to sterilize medical devices, device manufacturers may wish to use other methods.

ULTEM HU resin is compatible with several mainstream sterilization methods, including vaporized hydrogen peroxide (VHP) gas plasma, steam autoclaving, gamma rays, electron beams, X-rays, and UV-C. Even when exposed to repeated sterilization cycles, these materials maintain high strength, dimensional stability, and attractive aesthetics.

Customers choose ULTEM HU1000 resin, an unfilled polyetherimide (PEI) with mechanical and thermal properties, or ULTEM HU1004 resin, a PEI blend that provides good ductility and enhanced hydraulic stability can. These grades are biocompatible, chemically resistant, and inherently flame retardant.

Thanks to its strength and stiffness, unreinforced Ultem HU resin can replace metal in medical device components, offering low weight, design flexibility, and streamlined processing. If even higher strength is required, his SABIC fiberglass reinforced grades such as ULTEM HU2200 resin and HU2300 resin may also be an option.

SABIC's medical-grade products are backed by a Healthcare Product Policy that verifies that these materials meet global safety standards, are covered by the FDA's Drug or Device Master File, and are Formula Locked. and is subject to a rigorous change control process.

