Google renames Bard AI chatbot and could release its largest and most capable model next week





Google is reportedly considering changing the brand name of its AI-powered generative chatbot Bard to Gemini next week. The company is said to be preparing to launch Bard Advanced, a powerful AI chatbot powered by Gemini Ultra, its largest and most capable model for highly complex tasks. A possible rebrand was hinted at by Android app developer Dylan Roussel in a post on X (previous reports also claimed that Google would rename Bard to Gemini. We've added a new changelog for the app. And wow, that's a big change. Availability in Canada is great! That said, I'm not sure about the limitations of the app. As someone who lives in Europe That's unfortunate, he said, adding, “By the way… http://gemini.google.com is real.” When clicked, the link returns a 404 error. Changelog from February 7, 2024 Alleged leaked photos provide insight into upcoming features and name changes. According to images in the changelog, an “Advanced” tier could be introduced. Google's most advanced to date. It features Gemini Ultra, which is touted as a large-scale language model that is estimated to rival or exceed OpenAI's GPT-4, which is used by ChatGPT Plus and the Microsoft Copilot AI chatbot. Bard Advanced will be available as a subscription In last week's fourth quarter earnings call, CEO Sundar Pichai said of Bard Advanced: It will be. [Bard] Powered by Gemini Pro, you can now better understand, summarize, reason, code, plan, and more. Currently available in over 40 languages ​​and over 230 countries around the world. Looking to the future, Pichai said they plan to roll out more advanced versions for Gemini Ultra subscribers. Google said its powerful Large Language Model (LLM) can handle tasks such as logical reasoning, coding, following subtle instructions, and nurturing. creative collaboration. The company also hinted at continued improvements to Gemini Ultra's capabilities in analyzing files, data, documents, and more, planned for “the coming months.” Samsung is removing this 'important' feature from all smart TVs Gemini app for Android Another notable update that the changelog hints at is the introduction of the Gemini app for Android devices. Google claims that this new app facilitates learning, writing thank you notes, event planning, and other tasks with the help of Google AI directly on users' phones. Gemini may integrate the app with various Google services such as his Gmail, Maps, YouTube, etc. Android users have access to a dedicated app, while iOS users may need to utilize his Google app to experience Gemini's features. The Microsoft Copilot app is already available on Android and iOS.

