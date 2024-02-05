Microsoft vs. Google: Which AI stock is the best to buy now?





OpenAI announced the current version of ChatGPT in late 2022, and with it increased investor interest in all things related to artificial intelligence (AI). Since then, Microsoft (MSFT 1.84%) and Alphabet (GOOG 0.58%) (GOOGL 0.86%) have emerged as two leaders in AI, defining the category and its applications. Microsoft is a close partner of OpenAI, and Alphabet quickly revealed its answer to ChatGPT (Bard) shortly after ChatGPT was released.

Nearly a year after Microsoft announced Bing Chat with built-in AI and Alphabet announced Bard, both companies reported earnings for the October-December quarter. Investors sold both stocks after the report, suggesting the AI ​​stock boom may have gone too far. Still, both companies achieved solid numbers.

Let's take a closer look at each company's recently released reports to see which AI stocks to buy today.

Microsoft reports broad growth

Microsoft recently usurped the title of world's most valuable company from Apple, and the company's earnings show why. To be fair, the enterprise software company completed his acquisition of Activision Blizzard in October, so its results are up slightly from his quarter a year ago.

Microsoft's revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 rose 18% year over year to $62 billion, beating analysts' expectations for $61.14 billion. Operating income increased 33% year over year and 25% on a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) basis. Finally, earnings per share (EPS) increased 33% year-over-year and 26% on a non-GAAP basis to $2.93. This also exceeded my expectations.

Microsoft's cloud was once again a bright spot for the company as its Intelligent Cloud segment grew 20% year over year and Azure revenue increased 30%. Search and news ad revenue growth was modest at 8% year over year, indicating that Bing Chat is not growing as much as the company had hoped.

Microsoft ended down 0.3% in after-hours trading.

Alphabet falls short on key metrics

Alphabet released an overall strong fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 report as the digital advertising market continues to recover from the downturn. Revenue rose 13% year over year to $86.3 billion, beating the consensus of $85.3 billion, but the stock fell 6% in after-hours trading as ad revenue of $65.5 billion was slightly less than expected. .

The weaker-than-expected ad revenue growth likely indicates that Alphabet is losing ad market share to competitors or that AI has not yet had a significant impact on ad spending.

Ultimately, the $2 billion improvement in equity caused EPS to jump from $1.05 to $1.64. Operating income increased 30% to $23.7 billion.

Advertising revenue increased 11% to $65.5 billion. This was in part due to continued weakness in the Google Network, which caused revenue to decline once again. Google Cloud, the company's other hot business unit, grew 26% to $9.2 billion, with operating income of $864 million, up from a loss of $186 million a year earlier.

direct comparison

Both Microsoft and Alphabet have seen strong stock gains over the past year, and both companies have reported similar revenue and bottom-line growth in recent quarters. The difference between the two companies lies in his AI strategy, and Microsoft seems to have an advantage in this regard.

The company has brought AI-powered Copilot to a wide range of products, including the Office 365 suite, Github, Azure, and Bing. Microsoft executives also said that AI increased Azure revenue by 6 percentage points, pushing it from 24% growth to 30%, which is significant and likely to improve.

Finally, Microsoft is poised for the AI ​​revolution, with acquisitions like Github well-suited for its AI Copilot tool compared to Alphabet, and its investment in OpenAI being a game changer. It seems that.

Meanwhile, Alphabet acquired AI research institute DeepMind a few years ago, but didn't integrate it with Google Brain until last year. Google's parent company had the technology to deploy its own chatbots, but OpenAI and ChatGPT have enabled AI chats to set the narrative.

Why Microsoft is a good AI stock to buy

Alphabet is no slouch when it comes to AI, but Google's parent company lacks the strategy and applications to take full advantage of the power of generative AI like Microsoft.

Microsoft, on the other hand, is planning for this moment and taking smart risks like partnering with OpenAI. The company also has a much more diverse product lineup than Alphabet, which makes most of its revenue from advertising, but the company doesn't seem to have benefited greatly from AI so far. do not have.

Microsoft stock is more expensive than Alphabet, but it's a good AI stock to buy here. The long-term prospects with new technologies look even more promising.

Alphabet executive Suzanne Frye is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jeremy Bowman has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

