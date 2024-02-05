Borden works with Hughes Fabric to continue driving digital transformation with migration to Shopify — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Borden is in the midst of a transition to the Shopifys digital platform.

In a post on LinkedIn, Simon Hamblin, co-founder of fusefabric, said: Heading into the Bordens office this morning to continue our digital transformation to Shopify.

We're working with the amazing team at Boden to prepare for two full days of everything from learning Shopify Flow to handling returns and refunds, organizing payments, and tackling backorders all worthy of our attention .

We are deeply committed to this journey with Borden. It's definitely challenging, but that's what makes this journey exciting. The Boden team is with us and ready to meet the challenge. This common drive to overcome difficult situations is what truly energizes our partnership.

And of course, all work and no play is not our style. We are planning a night out with the Borden team. It's an opportunity to relax, connect on a personal level, and recharge your batteries for the exciting times ahead.

Hamblin concluded: This work with Borden is a true partnership and shared digital transformation for Shopify. We are truly humbled and excited to be part of this collaborative journey and look forward to the great experiences that lie ahead together.



Last month, Shopify's ShopPay solution debuted on non-Shopify websites, leading some industry observers to predict the end of the one-click checkout business.

Everlanes has added Express Checkout to its website, offering the service alongside Apple Pay and PayPal.

