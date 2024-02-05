Google rebrands AI chatbot Bard to Gemini, releases free and paid apps soon





Google's Bard AI Chatbot is rebranded and newly released to the public. Google plans to relaunch its Bard AI bot as Gemini (an LLM that powers Bard), and will also launch an app with some resource-requiring features locked behind a paywall. is

In a move to redefine the generative AI-powered chatbot landscape, Google is reportedly preparing to rebrand its existing chatbot Bard to the new Gemini. thing. Over the past few months, the tech giant has diligently enhanced its AI chatbot powered by Gemini and announced a series of new features. Recent updates have significantly advanced the functionality of the chatbot, especially with the introduction of image generation capabilities.

Information about the impending rebranding was revealed through a recent post on X by Android app developer Dylan Roussel. This revelation is in line with his 9to5Google's previous report, making it even more likely that Google Bard will be renamed Gemini.

A leaked photo accompanying this post shows a changelog dated February 7, 2024, hinting at a name change and outlining upcoming features.

The leaked changelog not only hints at a rebrand, but also the introduction of an “Advanced” tier powered by Gemini Ultra. This represents Google's most advanced large-scale language model to date and could surpass the capabilities of OpenAI's GPT-4, which powers ChatGPT Plus and Microsoft Copilot.

Highlighted in the changelog is the indication that access to Gemini Advanced will be restricted behind a paywall. Google claims that this formidable large-scale language model is adept at “performing complex tasks such as logical reasoning, coding, following subtle instructions, and creative collaboration.”

Additionally, the company plans to enhance Gemini Ultra's capabilities in the “coming months” with a focus on its ability to deeply analyze files, data, documents, and more.

In particular, the announcement of the Gemini app for Android devices stands out as a pivotal aspect of Google's strategy. The company claims its new app will revolutionize the way you learn, helping you write thank you notes, plan events, and more, all powered by Google AI on your mobile device.

Gemini is expected to integrate with various Google services such as Gmail, Maps, and YouTube. Android users are set to receive a dedicated app, while iOS users can access Gemini through their existing Google app. The impending changes demonstrate Google's commitment to evolving AI capabilities and seamlessly integrating them into users' daily interactions.

