ADAMA revolutionizes mollusc control in Europe with new active ingredient Ferrara

BEIJING and TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ADAMA Ltd., a global agrochemical company, today announced its intention to introduce its new licensed active ingredient Ferrara to the European molluscicide market. did. Innovations that deliver real value to farmers.

Feralla-based molluscicide products have superior rapid-stop feeding efficacy and long-term pellet integrity compared to ferric phosphate products currently on the market. Field tests showed that products with Feralla accelerate the death of molluscs during the first three days after application, resulting in a significant reduction in feeding damage during this period.

Feralla-based products have improved pest palatability due to a unique formulation and proprietary manufacturing process that leverages ADAMA's Desidro technology. This increased palatability contributes to superior rapid stop feeding efficacy compared to ferric phosphate products. Additionally, the low concentration of active ingredients allows farmers to achieve sustainability goals while achieving significant reductions in increased mortality and feeding severity.

“Due to regulatory restrictions and sustainability concerns, European farmers face significant challenges in pest control,” said Darren Parendat, global product strategy manager at ADAMA. “At ADAMA, we listen to the needs of farmers and understand the market environment. The development of Ferrara-based molluscicides stems directly from these challenges and is tailored to address the unique concerns of farmers. It demonstrates our commitment to providing effective solutions.”

Feralla is expected to receive regulatory approval in Europe in 2024, after which Feralla-based products will be launched in the UK, France, Spain, Germany and other European countries. The active ingredient Ferrara is registered in several countries outside Europe.

About ADAMAADAMA Ltd. ADAMAADAMA Ltd. is a global leader in crop protection, providing farmers around the world with solutions to combat weeds, insects and diseases. ADAMA has the world's broadest and most diverse portfolio of active ingredients and has state-of-the-art research and development, manufacturing and formulation facilities. With a culture where employees listen to farmers and generate ideas from the field, ADAMA is uniquely positioned to offer a wide variety of unique mixtures, formulations, and high-quality, differentiated products, with over 100 We provide solutions that meet the needs of farmers and customers in the region. countries around the world. For more information, visit www.ADAMA.com or follow @ADAMAAgri on Twitter.

ADAMA Contact: Tal Moise Public Relations Email: [email protected]

Source Adama Co., Ltd.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adama-to-bring-innovation-to-european-molluscicide-segment-with-novel-active-ingredient-feralla-302053223.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos