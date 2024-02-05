How Google Maps' location information can help find a stolen phone | Technology News





Google Maps is one of the most widely used web mapping platforms around the world, and the company recently introduced the ability to share your live location with friends and family. This feature has been proven to be useful in tracking and also helps users get back their stolen smartphones.

Google Maps' live location sharing feature gives you real-time access to your device's location (accurate to up to 2 meters), battery life, and other important information.

If you lose your phone that shares real-time location with another device, it is best to track its current location with the help of authorities without calling, especially if it is stolen. . Again, this only works if the device remains turned on with an active internet connection and is not turned off.

How do I share my live location on Google Maps?

You can share your live location via Google Maps on both Android and iOS devices. Make sure you have the latest version of Google Maps > Click Profile Picture in the top right corner > Select Location Sharing > Click New Share and add your desired time period and contact information , or choose a platform to share your location. To share your location, you'll also need to give the Maps app permission to always access your location. Once completed, you will be able to track your location from any smartphone or laptop with an active internet connection.

Both Android and iOS manufacturers are taking steps to make it difficult to turn off your smartphone. Users often have to press a key combination to access the power menu, and in some cases, the phone does not offer a power menu when in a locked state. On certain iPhones, you can use Find My to track your device even when it's turned off.

However, if a thief removes your SIM card, these features will be disabled. Therefore, instead of a physical SIM card he recommends using an eSIM. Google Maps allows a user to share her current location even with non-Google users, and this can be shared using any messaging platform.

While live location sharing is a relatively recent addition to Google Maps, similar functionality has been available on WhatsApp for some time. Other apps like Ola and Uber also offer live location sharing feature. Although these features may raise privacy concerns for some users, in this particular scenario they proved useful in finding and recovering a lost phone.

