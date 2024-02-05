Roche's PCOS diagnostic test receives CE mark





Roche Diagnostics announces CE mark approval for claims extension for the Elecsys anti-Mullerian hormone (AMH) Plus immunoassay. The extension of this application means that a blood test already available on the NHS can now be used by doctors as an alternative to transvaginal ultrasound in diagnosing women suspected of having polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). do.

This test is currently used as an indicator of fertility and identifies the presence of polycystic ovarian morphology (PCOM) in women suspected of having PCOS. PCOM is an indicator of her PCOS.

This claims extension follows the 2023 update of the Rotterdam Criteria, the global guidelines for diagnosing PCOS. Guidance now recommends that elevated AMH levels can be used to detect her PCOM. Previously, the only indicator recommended for PCOM was counting the number of follicles per ovary by transvaginal ultrasound.

PCOS affects an estimated 1 in 8 women of reproductive age and has reproductive, metabolic, and psychological effects. Up to 70% of women living with PCOS remain undiagnosed.

The goal of this blood test is to allow more patients with suspected PCOS to receive an easier and faster diagnosis, while also addressing the barriers often posed by transvaginal ultrasound, such as discomfort and cultural sensitivities. is to remove.

Many women who suffer from PCOS are either undiagnosed or diagnosed at a later stage. Although there is no cure for PCOS, early diagnosis of the disease ensures that patients receive targeted therapy and are encouraged to make lifestyle choices to reduce the risk of developing long-term symptoms. Masu. such as type 2 diabetes.

Dr Ashton Harper, Medical Director, Roche Diagnostics UK & Ireland, said: We are really pleased to be able to offer this innovative use of Roche Elexis Anti-Mullerian Hormone (AMH) plus immunoassay as a more accessible alternative for PCOS diagnosis.

The vast majority of women with PCOS are undiagnosed, so it's important to make diagnosis as easy and comfortable as possible for everyone who needs it.

Dr Anne Connolly, MBE, a general practitioner with a special interest in gynaecology, added: “This test is great news for women and the clinicians who care for them, supporting early diagnosis and reducing the short- and long-term effects of PCOS.”

PCOS is a very common condition, but all too often it goes undiagnosed. Transvaginal ultrasound can be difficult for some patients, so it's great that an alternative testing method has emerged with the Rotterdam Criteria update. long time no see.

Rachel Morman, chair of Verity PCOS UK, added: We know that early diagnosis is a key component to improving health outcomes and quality of life for PCOS patients. We also know that almost three-quarters of the 1 in 8 people with the disease remain undiagnosed. There are many multilayered and complex reasons for this, one of which is that internal ultrasound examinations are inappropriate for many people. Whether it's because of cultural or religious sensitivities, not being sexually active yet, or sadly even past sexual trauma.

We welcome the AMH blood test as an option to make diagnosis easier for some women and people living with PCOS.

