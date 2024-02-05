Freudenberg signs new seal agreement with Ipsomed





Freudenberg Sealing Technologies has signed a new purchase agreement for seals with Swiss medical technology specialist Ipsomed, exceeding previous orders.

Peter Rohrer, Sales Engineer at Freudenberg Sealing Technologies in Switzerland said: When the project began, Ipsomed expected a much lower number of seals per year. Currently, our company has signed a 2-year purchase contract with even larger order quantities.

The partnership with Swiss medical technology specialist Ipsomed began in 2012. The company is a developer and manufacturer of injection and infusion systems for self-medication and a diabetes expert with over 35 years of experience.

Type 1 diabetics rely on a continuous supply of insulin. Thanks to portable insulin pumps, they can still lead active and mobile lives. Portable insulin pumps continuously supply precise doses of important hormones to the body to keep a patient's metabolism in balance.

Ypsomed's mylife YpsoPump weighs just 83 grams, including battery and full insulin cartridge, and is just 16 millimeters tall. Freudenberg Sealing Technologies developed a specialized rod seal for this purpose several years ago.

“The fluid power industry lead center is a product developer for Freudenberg Sealing Technologies,” said Patrick Kinsch, product developer in the Fluid Power Industry Lead Center. The challenge was to combine a high level of tightness with minimal friction.

The pump is controlled based on the patient's blood sugar level, which is measured separately. The comparison between the target level and the actual level is subject to various parameters that are mainly determined within the pump itself by force measurements of the drive system. For reliable measurements and therefore accurate control of the pump and insulin dose, it is very important to have as little friction as possible in the drive system.

Innovate and share success

To meet this challenge, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies has developed the right combination of high-performance rod seals with friction-optimized seal lips and surfaces. The specially adapted lubricant is manufactured by its affiliate company Klber Lubrication. At the same time, nanotechnology procedures reduce the roughness and friction of the elastomer. Seals treated in this way provide a very consistent torque curve. In addition, the rod seal protects the system from contamination when changing insulin cartridges and seals the motor to prevent insulin from leaking if the cartridge is accidentally damaged.

Rohrer added: “With this Seal, we have developed the perfect solution for Ipsomed's Portable His Insulin His Pump.” We are pleased that this is reflected in the significant increase in purchase volumes.

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies has been a prominent development partner and reliable supplier in the medical device market for decades. The company is committed to innovation, increasing efficiency, and providing high-quality, cost-effective solutions.

