Major study praises Blackwood's departmental innovation





CleverCogs technology used

Blackwood Homes and Care has been recognized in a national research project for its technological advances in the social care sector in Scotland.

A major report published by the University of Strathclyde's Fraser of Allander Institute says the housing provider has been hailed as a leader in introducing new social care technology.

This research project explores the introduction of new thinking and technology in the housing, health and social care sectors in Scotland, with the aim of better understanding the potential of innovation clusters, the role of public investment and innovation capacity in key sectors. Did.

Despite research reinforcing sector-wide challenges, Edinburgh-based Blackwood and its bespoke technology solutions have found that, despite the challenges facing the sector, It was taken up as a case study to show what is possible.

Simon Fitzpatrick, Chief Executive Officer of Blackwood, said: “We always strive to find new ways to improve the lives of the people we support. Receiving recognition and recognition for that always motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries and leading the way.” Become.

“The research carried out by the Fraser of Allander Institute is an invaluable contribution to the field and we are thrilled that it will be actively featured. It is extremely rewarding to be recognized. That’s the thing.”

One of the technology solutions mentioned in the report is Blackwood's CleverCogs technology, a specially designed tablet-based system that improves quality of life and service delivery efficiency despite significant budgetary constraints. brought about a visible improvement.

Many of Blackwood's properties are personalized and feature CleverCogs technology that connects users to care and medical services, home automation, local information, entertainment, and video access to family and friends. The CleverCogs digital system allows users to customize it to fit their lives.

Emma Congreve, deputy director of the Fraser of Allander Institute at the University of Strathclyde, said: “We were asked by the Scottish Government to analyze the current state of innovation in social care and the potential for further development of technology solutions for people in care.”

“Blackwood House provided an example of an organization that was able to advance significant innovation. Based on research with other companies in this sector, as described in our report , this was the exception rather than the rule.”

The report, released late last year, also noted Blackwood's strategy to work closely with residents and technology partners to develop solutions tailored to their needs, and to innovate in driving progress and cultural change. He pointed out the important role of leadership with an emphasis on

Blackwood is now known as a technology-focused housing specialist, implementing cutting-edge technology to help its clients live independently. With her 600 staff across Scotland, the charity's headquarters are in Edinburgh.

Simon added: “Of course making change is a team effort, so it's great to see a co-design approach with customers and partners featured as a sample model.”

“This report does a good job of highlighting the hurdles that the housing and care sector currently has to overcome in Scotland, tackling challenges such as funding and workforce shortages while leveraging technology to innovate into new forms of care. It highlights that it may be difficult to continue.

“Nevertheless, it only gives us further fuel to continue with fresh thinking to help people live as independently as possible.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we owe it to them to explore every opportunity that technology offers to improve their quality of life. It's rewarding to be setting this up.”

Blackwood describes its Blackwood House Design Guide, developed in partnership with architects Lewis and Hickey, as the gold standard for accessible housing.

Over the next five years, Blackwood aims to build 400 such homes that will meet the future needs of its residents. Each can be adapted to incorporate many benefits such as elevator access, remote control automation capabilities, digital care and housing systems.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scottishhousingnews.com/articles/major-research-praises-blackwood-for-sector-innovation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos