Cern aims to develop a 20 billion atom crusher to unlock the secrets of the universe | Cologne





Officials in Cologne, home of the Large Hadron Collider near Geneva, are moving ahead with plans for a new machine that would be at least three times the size of existing particle accelerators.

The Large Hadron Collider is built in a 27 km circular tunnel beneath the Swiss and French countryside, colliding protons and other elementary particles at near the speed of light, a fraction of a second after the Big Bang. Reproduce the condition.

The world's largest collider, the machine was used to discover the Higgs boson in 2012, almost 50 years after the particle was proposed by theoretical physicist Peter Higgs of the University of Edinburgh and several other researchers. It was done. This feat won him the Nobel Prize in Physics the following year.

But since the discovery of the Higgs boson, the collider has produced important new discoveries that could unravel some of the universe's deepest mysteries, such as the nature of dark matter and dark energy, and why matter dominates over antimatter. Doesn't explain physics. Whether reality pervades hidden extra dimensions.

Cern laid out plans for its next machine, the Future Circular Collider (FCC), in 2019. The 20 billion (17 billion) machines will have a circumference of 90 to 100 km and aim to collide elementary particles with energies of up to 100 teraelectronvolts (TeV). . The Large Hadron Collider achieves a maximum energy of 14 TeV.

However, there are also criticisms of this proposal. Sir David King, Britain's former government chief scientific adviser, told the BBC it was reckless to spend billions of dollars on the machine at a time when the world was facing such a serious threat from the climate crisis. Ta.

The Large Hadron Collider discovered the Higgs boson in 2012. Photo: Cern/PA

On Friday, the Cern Council discussed the FCC's mid-term review of the feasibility study. If the plan goes through, the organization hopes to seek approval within the next five years and have the machine built and operational by the time the LHC completes operations in the 2040s.

Professor Fabiola Gianotti, director general of Cologne, said: “If approved, the FCC will study the laws of nature at the smallest scale and highest energy, with the aim of addressing some of nature's unanswered questions. “It will be the most powerful microscope ever created for this purpose.” Today's basic physics and understanding of the universe.

Tara Sears, member of the Large Hadron Collider's LHCb experiment and professor of physics at the University of Liverpool, said: We are currently investigating whether this machine is possible. It should be completed in 2025, with a decision on the best way forward by 2028.

This is the next generation of machines, bigger, faster, more powerful, and with the ability to reveal more details about the smallest details of the universe. It will reveal features of the Higgs and Higgs field that cannot be studied at the Large Hadron Collider, allow us to search for dark matter and test new physics ideas in new regimes.

If the machine is approved, it will be built in two stages. The first experiment will collide electrons, while the second stage, scheduled for the 2070s, will collide protons with each other. Due to the extra radiation produced by this machine, it must be installed underground, twice as large as the Large Hadron Collider.

Dr. Sabine Hossenfelder of the Frankfurt Institute for Advanced Study was critical of the proposal, saying there was no evidence that the FCC would reveal anything about dark matter or dark energy.

The truth is, she said, all such a machine is likely to do is measure some constants of the Standard Model more precisely, and that's it. I don't think it's socially relevant enough to justify such a huge investment.

I fear that funding experiments like this means that many smart people will waste their time on research that will not lead to any progress. LHC had good motivation. The FCC does not. Particle physicists must accept that their time is over. This is the era of quantum physics.

Professor John Butterworth, a member of the Atlas Large Hadron Collider experiment and professor of physics at University College London, said the collider was a work in progress.

This, he says, is about extending the frontiers of human knowledge to the heart of matter and fundamental forces, and in part to ascertaining how fundamental they really are. added.

