The momentum of mRNA vaccines





The science behind mRNA vaccines had been studied for more than 30 years before the FDA authorized the use of two COVID-19 messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna in December 2020. Following the success of two pioneering COVID-19 vaccines, these companies have been exploring mRNA technology for potential use in vaccines against other infectious diseases. These include seasonal influenza (influenza), cytomegalovirus (CMV), Zika virus, genital herpes, and HIV.

What is different about mRNA vaccines?

mRNA vaccines have a different mechanism of action than other types of vaccines. Non-mRNA vaccines typically contain an attenuated virus, an inactivated virus, or a portion of a virus that is formulated to protect against the vaccine. When the immune system encounters benign viral elements in these vaccines, it mounts a response and develops memory cells that will fight off the real virus if it infects a person in the future.

mRNA vaccines do not contain viruses or parts of viruses. Instead, they deliver mRNA that instructs cells to make specific proteins that may be present in the virus in question, and those proteins act as antigens that activate the immune system. For example, mRNA COVID-19 vaccines contain instructions for sprouting the spike protein from the surface of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

Because mRNA-based vaccines do not require growing the virus, they are typically faster to produce than attenuated or inactivated vaccines. They are also relatively easy to modify, allowing manufacturers to quickly tailor mRNA vaccines to pathogens in circulation.

mRNA vaccine against seasonal influenza

Current influenza vaccines have an efficacy rate of about 40% to 60% when the circulating strain closely matches the strain in the vaccine. Several biopharmaceutical companies are aiming to improve these numbers with mRNA influenza vaccines. Moderna and Pfizer both have candidates in late-stage development.

Moderna reported positive Phase 3 trial results for its seasonal influenza vaccine candidate mRNA-1010. The trial enrolled 6,102 participants and compared antibody titer levels and side effects with Fluarix Quadrivalent, an inactivated seasonal influenza vaccine sold by GSK.

When compared to Fluarix, Modernas mRNA candidate demonstrated higher titer levels and seroconversion rates against influenza A and B strains, including A/H1N1, A/H3N2, B/Yamagata, and B/Victoria . Similar results were seen in a separate Phase 1/2 study comparing mRNA-1010 and the Sanofi Pasteur Fluzone high-dose quadrivalent vaccine, which is indicated for use in adults 65 years and older.

The investigational vaccine demonstrated an acceptable safety and tolerability profile, with no safety concerns raised by the data and safety monitoring committee.

Based on these positive results, Moderna plans to meet with regulators and hopes to launch the vaccine in time for the 2024-2025 Northern Hemisphere influenza season.

Regarding Pfizer, the company enrolled 46,180 adults in a Phase 3 study evaluating the safety, efficacy, tolerability, and immunogenicity of its modified RNA quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate modFlu. Primary endpoints include the incidence of laboratory-confirmed influenza cases, antibody titer levels, and adverse reactions compared to standard licensed quadrivalent inactivated influenza vaccines.

The vaccine candidate met all primary endpoints in primary analysis, demonstrated superiority over comparator vaccines, and maintained efficacy through the 2022-2023 influenza season. The company plans to complete the trial in March 2024.

Moderna and Pfizer are also developing a combined influenza and COVID-19 vaccine. Modernas' combination candidate is currently in Phase 3 trials, while Pfizer's is in Phase 2 trials.

mRNA vaccine against cytomegalovirus

CMV is a common virus that causes few symptoms in healthy people, but can cause serious complications to the eyes, liver, lungs, and other organs in people with weakened immune systems. there is. Additionally, CMV can be transmitted from an infected woman to her infant during pregnancy, childbirth, and through breast milk. Congenital CMV infection can cause hearing loss and other serious sequelae in infants. There is currently no vaccine to prevent CMV infection.

Moderna is once again leveraging its COVID-19 vaccine's mRNA technology to develop a CMV vaccine candidate aimed at women ages 16 to 40. The goal is to prevent congenital CMV infection by protecting women of childbearing age.

The investigational vaccine, named mRNA-1647, contains six mRNA sequences encoding glycoprotein B and pentameric glycoprotein complex, both important CMV antigens.

The candidate is currently in a Phase 3 trial involving 6,900 women between the ages of 16 and 40. Primary outcomes included antigen-specific seroconversion and adverse events. She is expected to complete the exam in April 2026.

mRNA vaccine against Zika virus

Zika virus is another pathogen that can cause birth defects, stillbirth, and miscarriage if infected during pregnancy. Like CMV, there is no approved vaccine for Zika virus infection.

Modernas mRNA-1893 is an mRNA vaccine candidate currently undergoing Phase 2 trials investigating the safety, tolerability, and reactogenicity of the investigational vaccine's two-dose regimen. In the study, researchers randomly assigned 809 participants between the ages of 18 and 65 to receive either the study vaccine or a placebo. Primary outcomes included antigen-specific neutralizing antibodies and adverse events. His expected completion date for the study is July 2024.

mRNA vaccine against genital herpes

Herpes simplex virus type 2 (HSV-2) is the main cause of genital herpes. After primary infection, the virus remains latent within nerve cells. Periodic reactivation often results in painful lesions on the genitals or other mucosal areas.

Moderna and BioNTech are using mRNA technology to develop a vaccine to prevent genital herpes lesions in adults infected with HSV-2.

Modernas' candidate mRNA-1608 is in Phase 1/2 trials, and BioNTechs' candidate BNT163 is in Phase 1 trials. The estimated completion date for both exams is June 2025.

mRNA vaccine for HIV

HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, was first identified in 1984. Although 40 years have passed and numerous attempts have been made to develop a vaccine, there is no effective vaccine against this virus. Currently, HIV/AIDS prevention strategies rely on rapid and effective treatment with antiviral drugs or pre-exposure prophylaxis with several of the same drugs.

Moderna is partnering with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to evaluate its mRNA HIV vaccine candidate mRNA-1574 in the Phase 1 HVTN 302 study. The company is also partnering with the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI) in the development of another potential mRNA HIV vaccine, which is in a Phase 1 trial sponsored by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Both trials are enrolling HIV-negative adults. The study location for the HVTN 302 exam is in the United States only. Other testing sites include facilities in the United States, Rwanda and South Africa.

Rosanna Sotheby, PharmD, is an independent medical writer and community pharmacist in High Point, North Carolina.

