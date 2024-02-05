AI helps scholars read scrolls buried when Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD | Science





Ancient scientists are on the brink of a new era of understanding after researchers equipped with artificial intelligence read hidden texts on charred scrolls buried when Mount Vesuvius erupted nearly 2,000 years ago. I believe that it is standing.

Hundreds of papyrus scrolls stored in the library of a luxurious Roman villa at Herculaneum were preserved during the city's destruction by the intense hot winds, ash, and pumice that destroyed nearby Pompeii in 79 AD. At that time, it was burnt to a crisp.

During 18th century excavations, more than 1,000 scrolls believed to have belonged to Julius Caesar's father-in-law were discovered in the mansion, in whole or in part, but the black ink on the carbonized papyrus was illegible and researchers When they tried, the scroll shattered into pieces. Please open them.

How the Herculaneum papyrus was carbonized in Mount Vesuvius eruption video

A breakthrough in deciphering ancient materials comes from the $1 million Vesuvius Challenge, a contest launched in 2023 by Brent Shields, a computer scientist at the University of Kentucky, and supporters in Silicon Valley. The competition offered prizes for extracting text from high-resolution CT scans of scrolls taken at Diamond, the UK's national synchrotron facility in Oxfordshire.

An artistic visualization of how a scroll was scanned with a diamond light source particle accelerator An artistic visualization of how a scroll was scanned with a diamond light source particle accelerator

On Monday, Nat Friedman, an American technology executive and founding sponsor of the challenge, announced that three computer-savvy students, Youssef Nader from Germany, Luke Fariter from the United States and Julian Siliger from Switzerland, The grand prize was announced that the team had won $700,000 ($554,000 after reading over 2,000 Greek letters from the scroll).

Papyrus scholars who studied the documents recovered from the blackened scrolls were amazed at the feat. This is a complete game changer, said Robert Fowler, professor emeritus of Greece at the University of Bristol and president of the Herculaneum Society. Hundreds of these scrolls are waiting to be read.

Dr. Federica Nicollardi, papyri scholar at Federico II of the University of Naples, added: “This is the beginning of a revolution in Herculaneum papyri studies and in Greek philosophy in general.” It is the only library that has come to us since ancient Roman times.

One of the scrolls of Herculaneum.Photo: Handout

“We are moving into a new era,” said Shields, who led efforts to read the scrolls by virtually deploying CT images and training AI algorithms to detect the presence of ink. He now wants to build a portable CT scanner that can acquire scrolling images without having to move them from the collection.

In October, Faritor won the $40,000 challenge prize after identifying the ancient Greek word for purple in a scroll. He teamed up with Nader and Siliger, who developed an algorithm to automatically unwrap CT images, in November, joining the team just days before the contest's Dec. 31 deadline. Together they read over his 2,000 characters on the scroll, giving scholars the first real insight into its contents.

It has been an incredibly rewarding journey, Youssef said. The adrenaline rush kept us going. That was insane. This means that you will be working more than 20 hours per day. I didn't know when one day would end and the next would begin.

Perhaps it's Philodemus, Fowler said of the author. The style is very rugged, which is typical of him, and the subject matter is right up his alley. This scroll discusses the sources of pleasure, touching in particular on the pleasures of music and food, and whether the pleasure experienced from a combination of elements is due to the primary or secondary components, and the abundance of It is debated whether it is due to the elements or fear. In the case of food, the author writes, we cannot immediately believe that something in scarcity is absolutely more enjoyable than something in abundance.

I think he's asking: What's the source of the joy in mixing things? Is it the dominant element, the rare element, or just a mixture? Fowler said. The author ends with a parting word to his philosophical opponents, who have nothing to say about pleasures in general or in particular.

Shields and his research team spent years developing algorithms to digitally unravel the scrolls and detect the presence of ink from changes in the papyrus fibers. He published an algorithm for contestants to complete this challenge.

Mr. Friedman's involvement proved valuable in more than just attracting funders. When the SEALs were scheduled to fly to England to scan the scroll, a storm broke out and all commercial flights were canceled. Fearing he would lose his spot at the Diamond Light Source, Friedman quickly arranged for a private jet for the trip.

In addition to the hundreds of Herculaneum scrolls waiting to be read, many more may be buried in the villa, increasing the importance of the argument for new excavations. Fowler said the same technique could be applied to papyrus wrapped around Egyptian mummies. These include everything from letters and property deeds to laundry lists and tax receipts, and shed light on the lives of ordinary ancient Egyptians. Fowler said a wooden box containing such items is kept in a back room of the museum.

The challenge continues this year with the goal of reading 85% of the scrolls and laying the foundation for reading all the scrolls that have already been unearthed. Scientists need to fully automate the process of tracing the papyrus surface inside each scroll to improve ink detection in the most damaged areas.

When we launched this less than a year ago, we honestly weren't sure if it would work, Friedman says. Some people say that money can't buy happiness, but they have no imagination. This was pure joy. Something magical happened and I couldn't have written the script any better.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/science/2024/feb/05/ai-helps-scholars-read-scroll-buried-when-vesuvius-erupted-in-ad79 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos