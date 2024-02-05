NC TECH and MetLife Life Partner to Establish Technology Workforce Innovation Center





NC Technology Association (NC TECH) and MetLife Life on Monday announced the formation of the NC TECH | MetLife Technology Workforce Innovation Center.

The center will serve as a hub for the state's technology employers and employees, providing resources, thought leadership, and collaboration toward the overarching goal of fostering the growth and vitality of North Carolina's technology sector. .

North Carolina is one of the fastest growing states in technology innovation. More than 293,000 people work in technology jobs, and the industry has an economic impact of more than $47 billion. Driven by generative AI and other emerging technologies, the industry is more dynamic than ever.

The Center for Technology Workforce Innovation leverages the strengths of both MetLife and NC TECH. MetLife's Global Technology Hub is located in Cary, North Carolina and employs 2,600 people who contribute to the wealth of knowledge within the center. Meanwhile, as the state's leading voice for the technology industry, NC TECH emphasizes its commitment to advancing technology talent. Human resource development initiatives.

Brooks Rayford, CEO of NC TECH, said MetLife Life has been an active member and supporter of NC TECH since establishing its global technology hub in North Carolina in 2015. They have become one of the region's largest technology employers, and we are excited about the long-term impact of our partnership with MetLife, he added.

NC TECH has long been a voice for North Carolina's technology community and championed the region's growth, said Bill Pappas, director of global technology and operations for MetLifes. At MetLife, we put our customers and the communities we serve at the center of everything we do, and this partnership will help us support our great state's vibrant technology community while providing thought leadership and much more. It's one way to encourage widespread innovation.

