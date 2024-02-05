A man uses Google Maps to track down a thief and recover his father's phone.this is what happened





Raj Bhagat, a civil engineer from Tamil Nadu, used Google Maps to track down the thief and was able to recover his father's stolen bag and phone. The incident took place when Bhagat's father was traveling on the Nagercoil-Kacheguda Express from Nagercoil to Trichy. The bag and mobile phone were snatched by a fellow passenger who got off the train at Tirunelveli junction.

When Bhagat's father noticed the theft, he contacted a friend using his phone, and thanks to the location sharing feature on his father's phone, Bhagat was able to track the phone's movements. I did. GPS data showed that the thieves were returning to Nagercoil in another train. Determined to recover the stolen items, Bhagat, accompanied by his friend Babi, launched a chase at Nagercoil station with the assistance of railway police.

Despite the challenges posed by the crowded stations, Bhagat and his team continued searching for the suspect, who was carrying a black bag with the logo of the Center of Indian Trade Unions (CITU). This was an important clue as Bhagat's father was a union member. The thieves initially managed to escape, but constant monitoring on Google Maps quickly tracked them down.

The chase escalated as Bhagat and his friend pursued the attacker on their bikes, approaching the location marked on the map. Miraculously, they realized that from the thief he was only two meters away. The culprit was identified by his CITU logo on the bag. With the help of bystanders at the bus stop, Bhagat and his friend confronted the thieves and succeeded in recovering the stolen mobile phone and bag.

The thief was later handed over to the police and other stolen items including a mobile phone charger, Bluetooth earphones, a train chain and Rs 1,000 in cash were also recovered. Bhagat reflected on the quick resolution and also expressed gratitude for technology, community involvement and smooth cooperation between law enforcement agencies. He attributed the recovery to circumstances that made the recovery possible, including continuous telephone tracking and the theft route through Nagercoil, which happened to be familiar terrain to Bhagat.

“I was lucky that the thief didn't hang up on me until the end, I was lucky that he had to go through Nagercoil, which was (near) my backyard, and I was lucky that he knew something about maps and how to do it. 'Navigate it,' he said on X (formerly Twitter).

